Suicide prevention signs posted on bridges in Burnside

Drivers along US 27 and Ky. 90 may have noticed some new signage on the bridges over Lake Cumberland.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's (KYTC) District 8 office earlier this month installed bright blue signs along the outer barriers for both directions on the bridges. Each one reads: "There Is Always Hope / Call / 1-800-273-8255 / SuicidePreventionLifeline.org."
State Representative Ken Upchurch (R-Monticello), who not only serves several precincts in that part of Pulaski County but also currently chairs the House Transportation Committee -- was able to arrange the signs' installation after being contacted by Christian "Doc" Paulk of Bronston.
Paulk had seen the last person who jumped from the Ky. 90 bridge in August 2019. She had turned out to be one of his neighbors.
"I still can't get it out of my head," Paulk said. "I'm a former police officer; I've seen bad stuff in my day but… I just wish I'd had 10 seconds. I could have said something to her."
Wanting to do something, Paulk began making calls trying to have some sort of appropriate signage posted on the bridge. He found help with Rep. Upchurch.
"I'm just a concerned citizen," Paulk said, crediting Upchurch for getting the signs posted.
"Chris contacted me back some time ago to see if there was anything that the state could do as far as putting something up to discourage people from that [trying to kill themselves]," Rep. Upchurch said, adding that he contacted District Engineer Tammy Wilson to enlist the help of KYTC's Somerset office.
Rep. Upchurch noted that drivers may have noticed the signs but may not have been able to read them at 60 mph. "They're not there for somebody to read as they're driving by," he said. "It's meant for somebody that's in the process of maybe making that decision.…As they walk on the bridge and see that sign, it can be a sign of hope to them."
Upchurch continued that most people know someone who may have attempted suicide at some point. While the transportation chair said the signs aren't barriers to actually prevent jumpers, they will give "a message when they probably need it the most."
Suicides from bridges and other high points have long been a concern for communities like Burnside and Bronston. Such signs have been shown to help at least somewhat.
Researchers who studied data from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in St. Petersburg, Florida, found that the suicide rate dropped there from 8.3 per year to 6.3. after examining three-year periods before and after signs and phones were installed.
