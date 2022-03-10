Ready to start your journey toward a better life? With over 40 programs in the fields of healthcare, manufacturing, business and IT, construction, aviation and general education, let SCC be your starting point.
Registration for Summer and Fall 2022 classes is now open.
Summer classes begin May 16 with the option for Full Summer, Summer I, or Summer II courses. Fall classes are set to begin on August 15.
Incoming students should apply for admission. The online application can be found by visiting somerset.kctcs.edu/admissions/start-your-application
To register for classes, students can call the Advising Center at 606-679-8501 to schedule an appointment with their advisor.
SCC continues to provide flexible support, so students can choose the appointment style that best meets their needs, whether it be a virtual meeting, in-person meeting, phone, or email.
In addition, SCC is participating in MARCH MADNESS! SCC is giving away FOUR $250 Amazon gift cards! All you have to do is register for classes for summer or fall and be enrolled in a minimum of 6 credit hours between March 1 to March 31 to be entered to win. HURRY! Check out the class schedules at http://bit.ly/2LI5CA9 and enroll today!
