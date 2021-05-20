Now that the school year is almost over, Pulaski County Schools' Food Service department is gearing up to begin its annual Summer Feeding program next week.
According to Pulaski Schools Food Services Director Mercedes Rutheford, meals will be distributed to participating locations from Monday, May 24 through Friday, July 30.
The district has been running a summer feeding program since before Rutheford joined the school system 20 years ago. It offers free meals for all children and teens up to age 18, as well as those between 19 and 21 with mental or physical disabilities that are still participating in a school program.
While the school system had to improvise last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has now returned to the traditional system of distributing the meals to participating locations like churches, nonprofit organizations, and library branches throughout the county.
"It's good for vacation bible schools or other activities for kids," Rutheford said. "It can really help families."
One thing that has changed from years past, she noted, is that participating agencies can complete an online training rather that attending an in-person training session.
Meals may also be picked up from Pulaski County High School Monday through Friday until 2 p.m. They may be picked up daily or for the whole week with up to two meals available each day in various combinations (for example, breakfast and lunch or breakfast and snack).
An application is available to download from the district's website at pulaski.net. For more information, you may also call Food Services at 606-679-1123.
