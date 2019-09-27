"Normal temperatures would be a shock ... it has been so hot."
Such was the reaction of Hal Klingenberg, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Jackson. He noted average maximum temperatures this time of year in the Lake Cumberland area are in the 70s.
This September has been a sizzle, and summer heat just won't go away. Klingenberg noted the brief cool down Thursday as a cold front pushed low clouds and a few sprinkles of rain into the area, but the front will move north as a warm front and push temperatures back to record or near record highs.
Klingenberg said September heat records have been set in both London and Jackson, but records at the Jackson Weather Service office only go back to the mid-50s. iHeart Radio in Somerset is an official weather station here, but the Commonwealth Journal was unable to get a copy of the weather records. The National Weather Service at Jackson doesn't have Somerset weather records.
"Lack of rain is the big story," commented Klingenberg. He said this has been the driest September on record at both Jackson and London, with two of the longest stretches between traces of rainfall. Four hundredths of an inch of rain were recorded at Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset in early September and a light shower fell last weekend.
Late corn and soybean crops badly need rain, pastures are browned and lawns are parched. Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley last week issued a burning ban, prohibiting all outdoor fires.
As far as heat and rainfall, no relief is in sight. The cold front mentioned before will lift north as a warm front on Friday pushing warm air northward. This will lead to afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s across the region. Klingenberg said there is about a 20 percent chance of rain on Saturday. The weather may cool down next weekend (Oct. 5-6) but cooler temperatures will be short-lived and it is likely to heat up again, Klingenberg indicated.
Next week will be a scorcher. Highs Sunday through Wednesday will be in the low 90s. That's ahead of what Klingenberg said would be a slight but brief cool down the first weekend in October. "A low pressure area could pop up within the next two weeks, but rain chances are very slim," said the forecaster.
About the hot weather, here is a chilling thought: Barrow, Alaska during the coming week will have high temperatures in the mid-40s and lows in the 30s. Sadly, that's 3,400 miles away and maybe several days before cool air finally dips down from Canada. The katydid, according to folklore, has predicted the first frost on the morning of October 10.
