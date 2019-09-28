The drive to Summit Meat Processing is a picturesque one, through some of northern Pulaski's quaint farmland. The area around the facility is green and idyllic.
Inside, however, men are hard at work, wielding sharp knives and cutting tools, doing the kind of job that's not easy for many farmers to do on their own.
That's where Summit Meat Processing comes in.
"The core of our business right now is doing processing for local farm families," said Kyle Turpen, owner of Summit. "They'll raise hogs, cattle, sheep, whatever it may be and bring it to us. We process it based upon their specifications, then they come get it. We also do that for USDA customers. We have customers that sell at Whole Foods and Kroger as well."
However, you don't have to drive out past Science Hill on Ky. 1247 to get a taste of what Summit has to offer.
Going out in town, you might have seen a trailer with the "Mobile Butcher" logo on the side. Or perhaps the food truck known as "Epic Meats" that shows up at various community functions. Both are arms of Summit Meat Processing to help them reach out to people in different ways.
"At any of the big conventions I go to, all the bigger guys a step above us were all into catering. Several had food trucks," said Turpen. "It makes sense. Meat is the most expensive item one has to buy in those ventures. (With a food truck from a meat processor), you're coming in on the low end cost-wise of the meat business. It just goes together well."
Turpen said they take the Mobile Butcher Shop to farmers' markets, vegetable and fruit stands, and even places as far from Science Hill as Lexington, Louisville, and Bowling Green. Readily available are fresh cuts of meat that go where the people are, instead of the people having to go where the meat is.
"We've got any cut of steak you want, multiple kinds of hamburgers, we've got roasts, lamb, chicken, breakfast sausage, pork tenderloins," said Turpen. "We've got basically anything you'd go to the grocery store to get."
Epic Meats, the food truck trailer, does catering and sets up on site at events; this weekend, at the Apple Festival in neighboring Casey County, Turpen expects his trailer to reach about 50,000 potential customers. Or sometimes, Summit just sets up on the side of the road right here in Pulaski County to catch anyone who's hungry and looking for a good bite to eat as is often the case on busy U.S. 27.
"We're actually out there cooking every week, doing lunches in between catering events," said Turpen. "We usually set up at Wildcat Beer, Wine, and Spirits, set up at Toyota, do the whole Food Truck Friday thing at First & Farmers Bank. On Mondays, we're set up at the Judicial Center. ... At the last (downtown food truck festival), we sold almost 1,600 sandwiches, not counting nacho plates and all that. The ribeye sandwich is one of our specialties.
"It's become a really big part of the business," he added. "It's probably become 25 percent of our business as a whole."
Summit Meat Processing started in July of 2016, after Turpen left a career as a civil engineer to go into business for himself. He had a family history in the meat business though to provide a solid foundation for that dream.
"My grandpa (Howard Turpen) was in the slaughterhouse business years ago. He had a pretty good regional business, and shipped to lots of places in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio," said Turpen, noting that Howard left the business in the late 1970s.
"About five years ago, I was talking to my father-in-law (David Corbin). He had some background in meat processing plants in Ohio. I asked him, 'It's just impossible to get quality processing done around here. What would you think about starting a meat processing plant?' That was something he was familiar with, something he liked to do, so we started from there."
Today, Corbin manages day-to-day operations at Summit, including the processing floor, while Turpen spreads the good word about Summit far and wide, thanks to the mobile truck concept. After years working for the Kentucky Department of Highways and Hinkle Contracting, Turpen is finding that carving out his own business in the meat industry is a satisfying bread-and-butter.
"Everyone asked me what in the world I was doing getting out of (engineering) into the meat business," he said. "My grandpa always told me, if you got a day-to-day job, you'll only make as much money as your two hands can make. That kind of stuck with me. Even if I had made $100,000, that $100,000 is my peak. Now I've got seven employees, we're doing business with Whole Foods, Kroger.
"We're still a new business and we're seeing a lot of growth and opportunity right now," he added. "It was a risk and a risk I felt was worth it to take."
