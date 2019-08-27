It might have taken a "Bullitt" to shatter the 2,000-car threshold for the first time in Somernites history, but August's 'Super Cruise' had more than enough Mustangs to attract pony enthusiasts to downtown Somerset.
Bill Coleman has been bringing his 2006 Mustang down from Cleveland, Ohio, for seven years.
"I love it because it's all Mustangs and great people," Coleman said, adding that he loves Ford's muscle car because it's an "everyday street car for the average person."
Coleman is on his third Mustang -- he still has the other two -- and this one has a rather singular accessory. Being a convertible, the car lacks a great amount of storage room. But when Coleman and his wife Cindy first started traveling in it, they found that the conventional trailer they hauled had a tendency to get broken into. Then a friend offered an unusual solution.
"He gave me a damaged casket, and I converted it into a trailer," Coleman said. "Nobody gets into it."
While some guys may joke with Coleman about the casket being for "the ex-wife," he's quick to assure "that's all fake."
But the love that Mustangs inspire is very real. Vicki Fackler set her sights on the 1965 model when it first came out -- before she could even get a license to drive.
Fackler has been a regular during the Somernites season since she moved to Somerset 10 years ago. She attends with Hoy Smith Jr. of Science Hill, whose 1951 Crosley can be seen each month parked on North Maple Street outside the Commonwealth Journal.
"I don't think we've missed one," she said of the Cruise. "I love the old cars."
Along with the rare Crosley, Fackler now shows her own cherry red 1965 Mustang convertible -- which she bought from Smith's son.
Saturday's Super Cruise didn't just attract regulars with their own vehicles to display. David Land of Beattyville, Ky., came to his first Somernites Cruise with his daughter Natalie and grandson Leland.
"Bullitt," Land responded simply when asked what brought him to Somerset as he carried his grandson down "Mustang Alley."
Land was referring to the 1968 Mustang GT which Steve McQueen drove in the 1968 classic movie. While he found a newer Highland green model to pose in front of, the actual star of the August Super Cruise was parked in front of the Pulaski County Courthouse on Fountain Square.
"We've already seen it," Land assured the reporter, "but we're going to see it again."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.