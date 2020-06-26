There weren't any major surprises for local superintendents in the Healthy at School guidelines released by state officials Wednesday.
Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin Brown said the goal is to get schools back open and keep them open for the school year as he laid out the new COVID-19 health standards during Governor Andy Beshear's afternoon press conference. Although some key decisions will be left to the state's 172 public school districts, the guidelines include:
• Social distancing: There will be a 6 feet social distancing requirement in classrooms with some leniency and exceptions. If districts are unable to maintain at least 6 feet of distancing in the classroom, students can be seated closer together so long as they are wearing masks. Smaller classroom sizes will be recommended as well as limited assemblies. There will be markers in the hallway to indicate distancing and classrooms may be reconfigured.
• Cloth face coverings, school health policies, and personal protective equipment: If students are moving, they need to have a mask on. If they are less than 6 feet away from someone or on a school bus, they also need to have a mask or have their temperature checked. If parents can assure to the school district that their child does not have a temperature higher than 100.4, they can get on the bus. However, all students will need to be screened for a temperature check when at school. Exceptions may be made for children with medical conditions who may be unable to wear a mask.
• Screening and school exclusion: Screening requirements for keeping or sending a student home include a temperature greater than 100.4, a cough, vomiting/diarrhea, a rash, or exposure to a COVID-19 case within 48 hours.
• Sanitation and environmental factors: School districts will need to clean schools and buses in accordance with additional guidance yet to be released.
• Contact tracing: Districts will be cooperating with local health departments in case there is a COVID-19 case in a particular school. Contract tracers will need to look at bus manifests, where the exposed person was seated on the bus, and determine whether the exposed person inadvertently exposed someone in the classroom or on the bus.
• Non-Traditional Instruction: Normally, a school district is only allowed 10 "NTI" days but districts will for the time being have access to an unlimited number in case of an outbreak.
Science Hill Independent Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse said the guidelines are consistent with what district officials have been working toward all along for a safe reopening. He expects to send out a letter about Science Hill's reopening to families and media on Monday.
"We have a board meeting on July 14," Dyehouse added. "We will decide then if school will start on August 6 or September 9."
Pulaski County Schools Supt. Patrick Richardson agreed that Gov. Beshear's guidance is based on what superintendents have been discussing with Commissioner Brown during weekly webcasts.
"I hope to meet with representatives for the local health department and the board of education next week and make our plans available to the public within the next few days following," Richardson said.
Somerset Independent Schools is currently seeking parental input through a survey on their website, which includes a general outline of the proposed plan:
• Taking temperatures of staff and students upon entering the building or bus. Anyone with a temperature above 100 degrees Fahrenheit will be sent home or not allowed to ride on the bus to school.
• Wearing masks for all staff is required and is encouraged for all students.
• Minimizing use of common areas for large groups of people.
• Increasing control during class transition periods with shorter times in hallways.
• Serving/eating meals in classrooms to decrease group size when necessary.
• Maximizing social distance in classroom per available space. (Distance under 6 feet will require wearing of masks.)
• Seating students so they do not face each other.
• Promoting hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes.
• Discouraging sharing of student items that are difficult to clean or disinfect.
• Limiting non-essential visitors and volunteers from entering the building.
• Cleaning and sanitizing of surfaces (such as door handles, desks, etc.) daily and between groups of students.
• Participating in contact tracing and tracking for any identified case of Covid-19.
"The more detailed version will be released in the coming weeks," Somerset Supt. Kyle Lively said.
