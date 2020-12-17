When Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear mandated distance learning last month amid a new COVID-19 surge, it was expected that most schools would be able to return to in-person instruction on January 4 just after the holiday break.
That plan may be on hold as Commissioner of Education Jason Glass asked superintendents for feedback during a special webcast held Tuesday. While Beshear hasn't modified his executive order yet, he has outlined the following proposals:
• Holding off in-person instruction until January 11. Glass said that as families are likely to gather over the holidays, schools should wait out the COVID-19 incubation period before reconvening.
• Changes to the Kentucky Department for Public Health's (DPH) color-coded matrix on holding classes when a county is in the orange or red zone. If in-person classes are held in a red zone, the schools should be "more aggressive" in hybrid learning, finding ways to have fewer students in a classroom at the same time.
• Adding a requirement to keep lack of access to specialized classes from hurting students' GPA or class standing. The governor is concerned by reports of some students not having access to specialized classes such as Advanced Placement.
• Requiring the Healthy at School guidance.
• Using U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) criteria on remote work. The governor has heard from some older school employees and those with serious medical conditions who feel "economically coerced" into working in person, Glass said. The FDA criteria would allow those employees to request accommodations until they are offered the vaccine.
Schools also must continue daily reporting of COVID-19 cases and quarantine on the DPH dashboard to give parents real-time information.
If districts have carefully observed all previous guidance from DPH and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), the executive order should not be a big change, Glass said.
Science Hill Independent School Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse told the Commonwealth Journal that he intends for that school to start back sooner rather than later. "Yes, we will be starting back in person and virtual on January 4," he said. "Some districts are opting to wait until January 11 to start."
"I am still waiting on the Governor's order before I finalize my decision on how and when we will return," Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson said. "I hope to make my decision by the end of the week."
Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively confirmed what the superintendents discussed during the webcast meeting but didn't indicate Somerset's plans.
Also discussed during the meeting was the rollout plan for COVID-19 vaccinations. Districts are being asked to gather information on those employees who want to be vaccinated.
"We must turn a roster into Kentucky Department for Public Health by December 30," Supt. Richardson said. "We are being told that educational employees might be able to be vaccinated by the first of February."
The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 has begun arriving at Kentucky hospitals. Healthcare workers are getting the first doses, and more will soon go to people residing or working in nursing homes.
The vaccine will be offered at no cost, White said. Even those who already have had COVID-19 should take the vaccine, since antibodies to the disease tend to fade after about three months, she said.
The vaccine has been approved for use by people ages 16 and up, Dr. Connie White, DPH deputy commissioner, said. "We won't see children younger than that approved for some time, until there has been more testing."
Vaccines also will be offered to private schools, White added.
Glass said KDE has no authority to make taking the shots mandatory, and he hasn't heard any move from the governor's office to require it. That may be a decision for local school districts.
Federal guidance on previous vaccines say any requirement must have exemptions for religious beliefs and people with disabilities, said KDE General Counsel Todd Allen. School districts should consult their board counsel on whether vaccination can be a requirement for employment, he said.
"Obviously, at the very least, we want to strongly encourage employees to take the vaccine," Allen said.
All district employees will be eligible for vaccination. Contractors who don't have direct contact with students are not eligible. Only those on the roster will be eligible for vaccination during the educator distribution period due to the limited availability of the vaccine.
DPH may ask districts to prioritize which staff get vaccinated first. Even following vaccination, Healthy at School guidance should be followed.
The rosters are essential for knowing how many vaccine doses to allocate to each district, and to track who's getting it, White said.
Officials want to make sure no school system is left out, but no one in a district will get this initial distribution of vaccine unless they are on the official roster, she said.
"The roster equals us ordering those doses," White said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.