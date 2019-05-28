Sutherland compares Congress to a diaper that needs to be 'cleaned and thrown away'

At age 25, Pascal Sutherland is one of the young voters of Somerset -- the next generation of Pulaski County politics.
A Somerset High School alum, Sutherland, like many millennials, is starting on his path in life by working in the service or hospitality industries, as Sutherland works the front desk for the local Holiday Inn Express. From this vantage point, Sutherland has a good feel for the types of people who come and and go through his hometown.
"We get to see a bunch of people who come in for the tourist season, and we get a lot of business people down here doing construction jobs," he said.
In an overwhelmingly Republican territory, Sutherland is a registered Democrat, though he doesn't consider himself so strictly wedded to party affiliation.
"My political views kind of vary," he said. "I consider myself a realist, but I'm put down as a Democrat when it comes to voting. So a very liberalistic, freedom-based ideology is what comes along with it."
It may not come as a surprise then that he's not a diehard supporter of President Donald Trump's decisions.
"He might have been a good figurehead, if we'd just sat him back and said, 'Look at our president. Everything's going well, look at him,'" said Sutherland, "but he's tried to take too much control and tried to do too much with executive orders, and I think it's kind of overthrowing the balance of the justice system."
As for Congress, Sutherland comes from an area that has sent native son Hal Rogers back to the U.S. House every two years since 1980 -- but Sutherland would rather see less consistency and more variety in such voting patterns, across the nation.
"I've always said that Congress and the Senate are like an old dirty diaper -- it needs to be cleaned and thrown away," he said. "... We've had the same old people for so long and it's not changed or helped any of the people.
"When we were first founded as a country, we were set up to be 'for the people, by the people,' and we the people no longer seem to have a voice in it," he continued. "It's kind of getting scary with some of the stuff that they've passed now."
This spring, the hot topic across the nation has been about reproductive rights. With states like Georgia and Alabama passing laws starkly restricting the ability to receive abortion procedures, the national debate between the pro-life and pro-choice sides has been at a fever pitch lately. Like seemingly everyone else, Sutherland has a position on the issue.
"My viewpoint on it is, if the woman is old enough to vote, and she's old enough to make or own decisions, or if there is some medical problem that could go wrong with the pregnancy, it would probably be best to terminate it at that point, because that's (about) health concerns to the mom and to the baby," said Sutherland.
He added, "I know Georgia right now has a very high population of their youth in foster homes, and that are being neglected and have been kicked out of the foster care system and have been forced to live homelessly on the streets. It's kind of ridiculous that we're putting our people, our fellow Americans, in situations like this."
The race for the Kentucky governor's office has also been a significant talking point locally in recent weeks. Much like with Trump, Sutherland isn't a supporter of incumbent Republican Matt Bevin.
"I have family members who are teachers, it's really hitting them hard right now," said Sutherland of the ongoing struggle between the state's teachers and Bevin over the pension reform, and many of Bevin's controversial comments directed at opposing educators. "I know he's not really what Kentucky needs, so hopefully he'll take the ideology and bow out politely and let somebody else come in with fresh ideas and a fresh face."
As to whether Kentucky -- traditionally a state to vote Democrat, but much more favorable to the GOP in recent years -- would elect a Democrat for governor this time, Sutherland called that a "heads-or-tails situation."
Locally, Sutherland has a more favorable view of leadership, with new Somerset Mayor Alan Keck having been on the job for nearly half a year now.
"I like the new mayor," said Sutherland. "I know he's trying to get more done with the stuff in town, give us more things to go for. He did the recent Foodstock event (an outdoor food truck festival) that was actually pretty enjoyable. The rainy day kind of messed with it, but the music was good and the food was good."
As for the issues that are important to Sutherland, he noted in particular corruption in the justice system.
"I know that there are a few people who get involved in some of the drug round-ups who aren't really guilty, they were just there, and I think it's just some sort of political ploy," he said. While he noted that he might just be conspiracy theory-minded, he added that law enforcement involved in these large-scale drug busts are "just trying to make themselves look better before election time -- I look for there to be another big drug round-up."
He also questioned Kentucky's longstanding dependence on coal, a favorite issue of Rogers, who oversees a region that is known for its coal mining industry.
"It's kind of a finite resource, and we are putting a lot of lives at risk," said Sutherland. "I think that if we move more towards hemp ... we'd be more economically stable, we'd have more money for the state."
Ever the dry wit, when asked if he had additional thoughts to share, Sutherland asked about speaking on former Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.
When told to go ahead, Sutherland quipped, "My heart goes out to Monica (Lewinsky) and Mr. Carter, your peanuts are still good to this day."
