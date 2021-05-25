Southwestern High School's Class of 2021 graduated in a ceremony that was at once familiar yet different.
After being held at the 27 Twin Drive-In last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation returned to Southwestern's gym Friday night. In keeping with remaining COVID guidelines, the 296 seniors were seated three feet apart, guest seating was limited, and most everyone wore masks and speeches were sacrificed for a shortened ceremony that moved out onto the football field for a final class picture and cap toss.
Prior to handing out diplomas, the administrative staff -- led by interim principal Mischa Brainard -- recognized the graduates who would be going into the military or attending college.
"The Warrior Nation will always hold a special place in my heart," Brainard, who is retiring with Mark Flynn taking over July 1, said in her opening remarks.
The class, according to School Counselor John Hargis, was offered a collective $5,345,200 million in scholarships and accepted $4.365,000 million of the awards.
Counselor Doug Grider recognized the seniors graduating with High Distinction, meaning they must complete the requirements for an advanced diploma with a cumulative GPA (grade point average) of at least 4.0: Nyrel Aviles Avina, Emalee Baker, Caleb Bourne, Payton Brock, Chesnie Caldwell, Ethan Cosson, Bailey Davis, Ivy Edwards, Alex Farler, Camille Flynn, Haylee Foster, Madelyn Foster, Jasmine Gibson, Jayden Giles, Kaitlyn Gwin, Katrina Harp, Hannah Hines, Allyson Hobbs, Leah Hollis, Lauren Kargas, Marissa Loveless, Emma Lyle, James Maguire, Jonathan Massey, Sage McBride, Kegan McDaniel, Sarah Meece, Eduardo Nazario, Bailey Pascarella, Samantha Pawlik, Kelsey Pierce, Breanna Robinson, Gabriella Rowe, Abigail Sevigny, Alexa Smiddy, Allison Stamper, Mia Stringer, Madison Trusty, Elizabeth Walters, Hannah Weatherly, John Weatherly, Hailey Weddle, Allicen White, Olivia Wilds and Gracie Wolsey.
Assistant Principal Tony Cress, himself an Air Force veteran, introduced the 13 graduates entering the military:
• Army -- Noah Breeding and Coleman Johnson
• Navy -- Samuel Day, Nicholas Williams, Chandler Coggin, and Brycen Jones
• Marines -- Nathanael Theis and Joshua Whittle
• Air Force -- James Cookson, Devan Goodpaster, and Jordan Philpot
• Kentucky National Guard -- Daniel Mallicoate and Neboll Appicellii.
"To you who have elected to serve our country in military service, we owe a great debt of gratitude," Cress said, asking the audience to stand in applause "for their commitment to our country."
Following the presentation of diplomas by Pulaski Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson, Board of Education Vice Chair Dr. Rebekah Branscum issued the confirmation of graduation.
To accommodate family and friends who were unable to attend in person, the ceremony was livestreamed. The graduation video can be viewed on Pulaski County Schools' YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nouU7KcEQj0.
