SWHS Percussion Ensemble receives rare KMEA Conference invitation

Southwestern High School's Percussion Ensemble is about to reach a momentous milestone.
Among a select few school bands invited to perform at this year's Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) conference that begins Wednesday in Louisville, the invitation along is a great honor. What makes it extra special, according to percussion director Adam Hopper, is that Southwestern is the first local school in 50 years to be invited and the first ever for Pulaski County Schools. The last group to perform at KMEA was Somerset High School in 1970.
"Both of those statements feel like they should be incorrect," Hopper said, "but I haven't been able to find anyone who can tell me differently. It's the first time since I've been working here at least, which is 11 years. To be obviously much longer than that, it's a big deal."
The selection process began last year, with Hopper submitting a recording of the group to be reviewed by a blind panel of judges. Seth King, a senior who's in his eighth year with the program, noted that five who had participated on the audition recording had since graduated.
"It's an honor but I also think it's sad that the people who helped get us here won't have a chance to experience it," he said.
Fellow senior Jacob Withrow added that the ensemble has been gaining recognition in recent years, having previously been invited to perform at events in Chicago and Nashville.
The Percussion Ensemble now consists of just over 20 students. The school's overall band program consists of some 230 SWHS and Southern middle students ranging from grades 6 through 12.
Southwestern's band program, which is directed by Austin Gilliatt with Hopper assisting, is also celebrating senior trumpeter Adam Wilson's selection for All-State Symphonic Band, also performing at the conference, for the second year in a row. Hopper explained that for high school band students, there are three major goals from year to year: All-State for individuals, KMEA group selection and marching band finals.
"Getting two out of the three in one year is pretty good," he added.
The kids themselves couldn't be more excited. "For the last few months, we've been working really hard at it," junior Katrina Harp said of preparing for this concert. "It's panicky sometimes but we're really excited to get to perform. It's a big accomplishment for us."
Of course, these students are partial to more than just accolades. Kira Newsome -- at 13, one of the younger members -- called being in band like "having a big family."
"Music is the universal language," King added. "It connects everybody."
The SWHS Percussion Ensemble is slated to perform this Friday, February 7. Hopper said they have 40 minutes to perform seven pieces. One, "MIXTAPE" composed by Evan Chapman, holds special meaning for the school.
"We helped commission it with other schools several years ago, so it's important to us," Hopper said, adding it was inspired by the music of 1990s Hip-Hop artists J Dilla and DJ Shadow.
Caleb Crosby, a drummer with the Nashville group Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, will be performing with the students on another composition called "Punx" by Ivan Trevino.
Hopper described "Punx" as loud, fast and aggressive. "The kids really love that piece," he said.
Another special guest -- David Threlkeld, Jazz Director for the University of the Cumberlands band -- will also be performing with the Percussion Ensemble.
Hopper added that the group has been blessed with an outpouring of community support to help offset the costs of travel, instruments and other needs to help the students attend KMEA. In addition to individual and business donations, Pulaski County Schools and the City of Somerset have also offered assistance.
"It's a special honor but our programs are run as tight as we can," Hopper said. "We couldn't get there without the help of our local sponsors."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.