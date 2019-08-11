Taco John's opens in Somerset Monday morning

In just a few hours, Somerset can get its first taste of Taco John's, and for the restaurant's first 50 customers you can get a Golden Ticket good for getting free Potato Oles for one year.
The newest location of the chain restaurant's Mexican food fiesta will open its doors at 10 a.m. tomorrow (Monday).
From Tuesday forward, the restaurant opens at 6 a.m. to serve breakfast. Breakfast can be grabbed until 11 a.m.
The store closes its doors at 10 p.m. every evening, while the drive-thru stays open until 11 p.m.
The Somerset location, found at 2700 South U.S. 27 (across from Texas Roadhouse), is the chain's 12th in Kentucky and the 395th nationwide.
"We're really excited to be opening in Somerset," said Taco John's public relation spokesperson Cami Studebaker.
Interested in those Potato Oles? The restaurant describes them as "round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices."
They suggest dipping them in nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole or salsa.
Another menu favorite, Studebaker said, is the beef Crispy Taco.
A history lesson about the chain: The first restaurant opened in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyo., meaning this year it's celebrating it's 50th anniversary.
The chain coined the phrase "Taco Tuesday," Studebaker explained, and holds the trademark on that name.
That's followed by their (also trademarked) Wake Up Wednesday where the restaurant sells its breakfast burritos at a discount.
District Manager Diana Tafoya issued a statement, saying, "We couldn't be more thrilled to bring the signature Taco John's menu to the vibrant Somerset community. The new restaurant is in a prime location, and we've hired a great team to join us in serving everyone in the area. We look forward to opening our doors and becoming an integral part of the community."
