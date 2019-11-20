Tapp formally resigns from circuit bench

Judge David Tapp's journey to the federal bench is continuing to progress with his official resignation from Division I of the 28th Judicial Circuit.
In a letter dated Friday, just 10 days after his Senate confirmation, Judge Tapp formally notified Governor Matt Bevin of his resignation effective "upon Appointment as Judge of the United States Court of Federal Claim and administration of the requisite oath of office.
"It has been my great honor to serve the citizens of this Commonwealth," Judge Tapp wrote. "I will be forever grateful for the confidence in my abilities expressed by you, your predecessor Governors, the Kentucky Court of Justice, and the wonderful people of my community."
Tapp will now be one of 16 judges who serve 15-year terms. The Court of Federal Claims is authorized to hear primarily money claims founded upon the Constitution, federal statutes, executive regulations, or contracts, express or implied in fact, with the United States. Though headquartered in Washington, DC, the court has national jurisdiction -- allowing judges to travel all over the nation to hear cases for the convenience of litigants.
The judge is currently in our nation's capital this week and received word Tuesday that President Donald Trump has signed his commission, leaving only Tapp's oath to be administered.
With an definite resignation date still up in the air at press time, Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts Public Information Specialist Jamie Neal could only provide general information about how a new circuit judge will be selected to serve Pulaski, Rockcastle and Lincoln counties.
Once the vacancy officially occurs, all attorneys and the public in the 28th Judicial Circuit will be notified. Attorneys interested in the position must apply to the local Judicial Nomination Commission (JNC) -- comprised of the Kentucky Supreme Court Justice John D. Minton Jr. (serving as chair), two attorneys elected by their peers, and four non-attorney citizens who are appointed by the governor and represent the two major political parties.
Each circuit and district in the state has its own JNC, unless the jurisdiction boundaries overlap exactly. Aside from the chief justice, the attorney and citizen-members must reside in the jurisdiction -- Pulaski, Rockcastle or Lincoln counties in this case -- and may not hold any other public office or an office in a political party or organization. Members serve four-year terms.
Once the applications are in, the chief justice meets with the JNC to select three nominees, whose names are then forwarded to the governor. The governor must appoint a judge from this list within 60 days. Should that not occur, the appointment would then be made by the chief justice.
