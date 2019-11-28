Tapp given 'Key to City' by Somerset officials

"
Don't fall in love with Washington, D.C."
That was Somerset Mayor Alan Keck's plea to Judge David A. Tapp as Somerset leaders gave the judge a Key to the City.
Tapp has resigned his post as judge for the 28th Circuit, covering Pulaski, Rockcastle and Lincoln counties. He is moving into a 15-year term on the Court of Federal Claims.
Tapp was honored at Monday night's Council Meeting, with Keck handing Tapp plaque with a key affixed.
"That way you're always welcome home," Keck said.
Keck told the audience why he felt the need to honor the judge.
"He's going to be leaving our community temporarily to become a federal judge, and I felt that it was appropriate and, really, necessary to honor him for his long tenured service here in our own community, but also as he leaves to head to Washington to continue his long live of public service."
While thanking the city for the honor, Tapp assured the crowd that Somerset was his home.
"This has been the greatest experience of my life, to serve this community," Tapp said.
"It's absolutely an amazing place, and I've worked all over the United States. I've worked in a lot of different places. I practiced law in I don't know how many states around here. … This is home. It will always remain home. We will keep a residence here, and I hope to return frequently. I got in one day's work in D.C. last week and I'm already back for a week."
Then, as a joking aside, Tapp addressed City Attorney John Adams, saying he needed to consult with him.
"I've been released from my state oath. I understand that dueling is now an option," he laughed, referring to the Kentucky oath of office which contains archaic language in which an official must swear they have never fought a duel with a deadly weapon.
More seriously, Tapp thanked the mayor and members of the council for their service to the community.
"I don't think any of us have ever taken this obligation lightly," Tapp said.
