The Kentucky State Board of Elections met last week and appointed a task force to recommend whether the state will buy more electronic polling books (e-poll books) to meet Pulaski County's request for additional e-poll books. The task force has not made a recommendation, according to Jennifer Scuthfield, assistant director of the State Board of Elections.
Pulaski County Board of Elections, fearful of malfunction, decided not to use e-poll books at the May primary elections because the county does not have enough of the electronic devices for a backup e-poll book at each of the county's 56 precincts. The county has 82 e-poll books; it needs 112 for two at each precinct.
Linda Burnett, Pulaski County clerk, said e-poll books will be used at Pulaski County precincts during the November 5 General Election regardless of the State Election Board's decision. Scuthfield said "there's a possibility" more e-poll books will be bought.
Don Blevins, Fayette County clerk and representative of the Kentucky County Clerk's Association, said since the state did not buy enough e-poll books to supply backups at every precinct, the task force generally told the state board to wait until after the General Election and the make a decision about what to do. Originally, the State Finance and Administration Cabinet awarded a contract to Tenex Software Solutions, a Tampa, Florida-based company, for up to 5,500 e-poll books for the state's 3,732 voting precincts.
E-poll books will replace traditional roster books, the book voters sign when they enter a polling place to vote. Burnett said traditional roster books will remain at voting places in case an e-poll book malfunction.
Instead of signing the traditional roster book prior to voting, an electronic polling book optically scans the back of a voter's driver's license. From this identification, the e-poll book will search the more than 46,000 registered voters in the county and access voter-related information about the potential voter. It will show if the potential voter is properly registered, the precinct where registered to vote and, if the voter is at the wrong precinct, it will direct he or she to the proper voting place. It will also alert precinct workers if the voter has already voted at another precinct, or by absentee ballot.
If a potential voter does not have a driver's license, the precinct clerk will type the person's name into the e-poll book and it will scan the county's voter registration list to determine if the potential voter is properly registered to vote.
