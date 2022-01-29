Shannon Killion had been teaching elementary school for nearly three years when she found her true calling.
Not that education wasn't for her, but rather, she was able to pinpoint whom she wanted to teach.
"I started off as a second grade and fifth grade teacher," Killion recalled. "One year, I had a student I taught in the second grade who had autism. And I absolutely fell in love with him. I wanted to know everything that I could know about autism."
When that year was through, Killion was ready to pursue her master's degree. There was no question she wanted to go into special education -- transferring to Southern Middle School to work with autistic students.
In addition to her master's, Killion obtained a special autism certification from the University of Louisville.
"I have never looked back," she said, adding that she currently works as an MSD (moderate to severe disabilities) teacher as well as a behavior therapist outside of school.
Killion estimates that 50-75% of her students have been diagnosed on the autism spectrum. At times, as many as half of her students have been in foster care. After 17 years in Pulaski County School System, she's now taught at all levels. While there is more awareness when it comes to autism, Killion feels that more resources are needed for parents in smaller communities such as this one -- particularly once their child has reached adulthood.
While the program isn't specifically for autistic children, Killion cited CASA (court-appointed special advocate) programs throughout the state as an example of how volunteer advocates can help families. Funding always seems to be an issue as well. For example, Killion estimates there is a five-year wait list for the "Michelle P Waiver" -- a state Medicaid program that provides crucial resources to help individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities live as independently as possible.
"I think we have some great things in the community," Killion continued, "but unless a child has amazing insurance or the Michelle P Waiver, parents can't afford it."
Killion would know the difficulties not only as a teacher but as a parent herself. Through her work, she became a foster parent to special needs children despite having four kids of her own and would ultimately adopt one of her autistic charges -- Alannah. The nonverbal girl was 10 when Killion met her five years ago, and she'd been bounced around among relatives, foster homes and institutions all her life.
Since being in the Killion home, Alannah has learned sign language and exhibits very few behaviors. When the state terminated parental rights for Alannah's parents after two years, Killion decided to legally adopt her.
"She's excelling; she's in high school now," Killion said. "We have been able to take her off of a lot of her medications. When she came to me, she would sleep all the time because she was so medicated, because no one wanted to deal with the behavior."
Alannah wasn't just Killion's foster child, she also entered her fifth grade class as a student. "I think that really helped us with bonding," Killion said. "I was with her all day at school and in the evening at home, so she realized I wasn't abandoning her."
Once she adopted Alannah, Killion also let the foster children she had graduate then stopped taking in new ones so that she could devote her time to Alannah.
"As a single parent, it's a lot of work," Killion, who is currently separated, acknowledged.
Killion also knows that Alannah couldn't care for herself if something happened to her. She feels blessed to know that one of her grown daughters has expressed interest in caring for her adoptive sister, as has some friends and CLS (Community Living Supports) workers.
Killion shared that Alannah loves to travel and listen to music. "With Alannah, the louder the music, the better," she added. "I know a lot of autistic children are sensitive to loud noises.…I could take Alannah to a Bruno Mars concert and put her in the front row, and she would be in heaven."
A grandmother of 13, Killion added that Alannah loves her little nieces and nephews as well as people-watching in general.
"She carries around a Barbie doll, usually 24/7, and will twirl her hair," Killion said. "She always has to be doing something with her hands. If she doesn't have the doll, she'll sign to me 'money.' She could be a bank teller, to watch her sort money."
Killion noted how broad the autism spectrum is, and that parents -- birth and adoptive alike -- have to learn their children's needs and abilities. Consistency and repetition are musts as well.
"As a teacher, a behavior therapist and a parent, I can tell you there are so many helpful strategies to help people with autism," Killion said, "but problems come if everyone isn't on board.…Anyone in the child's life must be on board. Like they say, it really takes a village."
