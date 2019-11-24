Teachers, leaders celebrate education week

Teachers across the region have much to celebrate, not the least of which is the show of support from local officials in the education system.
November 18 through 22 was recognized as American Education Week throughout the nation. Locally, educators got together Friday at the Pulaski County High School to see the signing of a Proclamation by County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley.
"Whereas public schools are the backbone of our democracy, providing young people with the tools they need to maintain our nation's precious values of freedom, civility and equality …" the proclamation begins.
"Whereas education employees - be they custodians or teachers, bus drivers or librarians - work tirelessly to serve our children and communities with care and professionalism…" those who signed the declaration pronounced all of Pulaski's school systems as observing American Education Week.
Those people included Pulaski's Superintendent Patrick Richardson, as well as representatives from both Pulaski's and Somerset Independent's education associations.
Those representatives were also celebrating the lifting of a burden from their shoulders with the instillation of Governor-elect Andy Beshear.
The bad blood between Kentucky's public teachers and outgoing Governor Matt Bevin has been well documented.
In an effort to shore up the state's failing pensions and budget, Bevin and the legislature vowed to take funding from the Teachers' Retirement System and use it for state employees' budget.
Teachers across the state considered that a violation of what they believed was an iron-clad contract preserving their retirement packages, which led to those teachers flocking to Frankfort to protest the move.
Bevin's response was to verbally attack educators, with statement which included the accusation that at least one child whose classes had been cancelled due to the teachers' trips to the Capitol had been sexually assaulted. Another statement blamed school closures for the shooting of a 7-year-old girl, an incident other officials had labeled an "accidental shooting."
Sonia Huff, vice president of the Pulaski County Education Association (PCEA) said Friday that educators were happy with the way the November gubernatorial election played out.
"We are at the end of a battle to stop education from being used as a bargaining chip," Huff said. "We are stepping into a new day. My hopes are that education becomes a bipartisan issue where we all work together to do what is best for the students in Kentucky. I think all of the schools in Pulaski County (every district) have stayed the course of keeping students their first priority. Teachers and administrators countywide have maintained their integrity as we navigated the past couple of years."
Of the proclamation signing, Huff said, "I think today is an example of why our schools are strong. Our leadership believes in and supports teachers. Everyone wins when we are working for a common goal - education's the future of our community. I am personally grateful for our local leadership and I feel supported as a teacher as well as an individual. I am also thankful that KEA (Kentucky Education Association) held strong in the face of overwhelming adversity. I am excited to see where we go next."
Janet New, PCEA president said, "I just want the community to know that we all support our students and faculty in education."
When asked how she thinks Beshear being in office will go, New said, "I think he's not just going to support teachers, he's going to support Kentucky."
Judge Kelley pointed out how much he approves of education by saying he is currently working on a degree himself.
"I am a firm believer that education is the key that will unlock many doors," Kelley said. "I encourage everyone to get as much education as possible."
