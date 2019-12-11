Teachers show support for Beshear's inauguration

The race may have been between Andy Beshear and Matt Bevin, but there can be no doubt that teachers played a major role in Kentucky's gubernatorial election this year.
Many of those teachers came from all over the commonwealth Tuesday to show their support for new Governor Beshear on Inauguration Day. He in turn honored them as grand marshals of the inaugural parade, which he said was the first time in Kentucky's history that the new governor did not lead the parade.
"It was exciting to go make history," Mona Eldridge of Northern Middle School said of her first inauguration.
Eldridge was in a group of eight teachers from the county, adding that there were at least two other local educators in attendance as well. Though they weren't in the procession, the group Eldridge was with was front and center in the stands.
"We went up there to join in the parade festivities," Eldridge said, adding that the atmosphere was "very cold [in terms of weather] but very positive.…There were a lot people there thinking along the same lines of how Andy will be great for Kentucky."
Throughout his campaign, Beshear rallied behind teachers amid what he called Bevin's "bullying" over the pension issue. He even chose a former teacher as his running mate; Jacqueline Coleman will also double as Cabinet Secretary for Education and Workforce Development.
In addition to his support for public education, Eldridge expressed her belief that the new Governor Beshear will be fair to everyone in Kentucky.
"It doesn't matter what party line you stand on," she said. "We think he'll be willing to work with both parties."
Eldridge went on to say that Gov. Beshear's victory showed he had support from both parties. "I think it sent a message to Bevin," she said.
"I think Andy has the respect of both parties in that they will listen to him," added fellow NMS teacher Heather Huber, "and he'll listen to them too."
NMS was particularly well represented, with Northern Middle's Honors Choir performing following the parade on the Capitol steps.
