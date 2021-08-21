Temporary closure of Valley Oak/Coin Road rescheduled

Drivers in the Ky. 461 area may have noticed this week that an announced road closure didn't go off as planned.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials have rescheduled the temporary closure of a portion of Valley Oak/Coin Road for this coming Monday and Tuesday.
The road is now expected to be closed to through traffic on the west side of the Ky. 461 intersection (mile point 1.2) starting approximately 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, and will reopen on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 24.
During the closure, part of the Ky. 461 improvement project, motorists will detour via Valley Oak Wilburn Road. Detour signs will be posted.
The dates and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.
