The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that temporary traffic signals have been installed on Ky. 461 as part of the ongoing construction to ease traffic congestion around the Valley Oak Commerce Complex.
Crews were to install the signals on Monday just north of Barnesburg Road (mile point 0.5). The temporary signals were expected to be placed into full operation on Tuesday, January 25.
KYTC officials say the signals are necessary for traffic control at this location as the construction contractor moves equipment and material across the roadway. The signals will be utilized for approximately four weeks.
Motorists are reminded that lane widths are reduced to 10 feet and the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph through the work zone. Motorists should exercise heightened caution. Slow down. Remove distractions. Watch for workers.
The $49.4 million project involves replacing two intersections - KY 461 at KY 80 and KY 461 at Valley Oak Drive/Coin Road. Expected completion for the project is June 2023.
