Dishes were rattling and walls were shaking Monday afternoon when Pulaski felt the affects of a Tennessee-based earthquake.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) website confirmed that a 3.8 magnitude earthquake happened at 2:12 p.m. The site originally reported that it was a 3.6, but upgraded it later in the day.
The epicenter was 1 kilometer east of Fincastle, Tenn., which is north of Knoxville and approximately 80 miles away from Somerset via roadway.
The depth was recorded as being at 35.4 kilometers (22 miles).
It was the second earthquake in as many days for that area, as USGS reported that a 2.8 magnitude earthquake took place 1 kilometer west-southwest of Fincastle at 5:19 a.m. Sunday, at a depth of 33.9 kilometers.
Residents around Pulaski reported on Facebook that they felt the Monday tremor, from Bronston to Woodstock and many points in between.
Dawnelle Sheri Owens commented, "I fussed at my kids cause I thought they were wrestling around in the other room."
Tim Tilley stated, "We were at my Mom's in Green Meadows and it shook the dishes in the cabinets."
AnitaLynn Schmidt reported that she felt tremors for around 20 seconds, while Sandra Stephens Lett said that Whitley City in McCreary County "had a pretty hard shake with a rumble noise."
The USGS site had reports of the earthquake being felt as far north as Lexington and possibly as far south as Atlanta, Ga.
Earthquakes registered from 3.0 to 3.9 are considered "minor," causing no damage to buildings. They are the most frequent range of earthquakes recorded within the United States.
