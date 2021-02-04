Tennessee man indicted on human trafficking, related charges

A Tennessee man accused of trying to lure an 11-year-old through Snapchat into meeting with him for sex is back in the Pulaski County Detention Center after being served with a formal indictment.
Raven Dustin Linn Allen, 22, of Carthage, is facing charges of Human Trafficking - Commercial Sex Activity (Victim <\ 18); Use of a Minor (U/16) in a Sex Performance (Solicitation); Promoting a Minor (U/16) in a Sex Performance (Solicitation); Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 1st - Illegal Sex Act Under 16 years old (Solicitation); Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to Procure Minor/Peace Officer Re: Sex Offenses; Distribution Obscene Matter to Minors (1st Offense).
Those charges stem from an investigation led by Detective Joey Johnson of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, who had received a complaint from a local resident that the suspect engaged in Snapchat conversations with the parent's 11-year-old daughter. The investigation revealed that since March of 2020, an adult male had been requesting sexually explicit photos of the girl as well as sending sexual explicit photos of himself to her. Det. Johnson also uncovered Allen requested to meet the 11-year-old for sexual relations.
Allen was initially arrested last August by Tennessee law enforcement and extradited to Pulaski County Detention. He was released on September 1 after posting a $15,000 bond. The local grand jury returned the multi-count indictment against him in October.
After being served with the indictment on Monday, Allen was again lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center -- this time in lieu of a $100,000 cash/property bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned this Friday before Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker.
The indictment of a person by a grand jury is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty or otherwise pleads guilty.
