A Tennessee man has been granted a five-year pretrial diversion in connection to a three-vehicle accident that occurred in July 2019.
George W. Houp, 50, of Murfreesboro, entered into the plea agreement on January 7 -- involving five counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment as well as a guilty plea to Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (1st offense with aggravating circumstances).
For that misdemeanor charge, Houp was fined $1,000 and his driver's license was suspended for 30 days.
The charges stemmed from an accident that occurred the afternoon of July 27, 2019, at the intersection of East Ky. 80 and Farm Bureau Drive in front of what was then Kmart.
The accident occurred, according to Houp's arrest citation, he failed to stop his westbound 1999 Toyota Tacoma at a red light and rear ended the vehicle (with three occupants) stopped ahead of him. The impact sent that vehicle into the path of a southbound vehicle (with two occupants) that had been coming out of the Kmart parking lot.
Upon arrival, Somerset Police Officer Nick Taylor reported the smell of alcohol and asked Houp to submit to a preliminary breath test, which indicated a blood alcohol level of .149. He then failed subsequent field sobriety tests. As Houp was arrested, officers found an open shooter bottle of Jagermeister at the base of the front driver's seat.
In accordance with the plea agreement, Houp faces five years in prison if he violates the law within the next five years. Should he successfully complete the terms of the diversion, the wanton endangerment charges would be expunged (removed) from his record.
