For the second year in a row, heavy rain marked the annual remembrance ceremony held Saturday to honor those who fought in the Battle of Mill Springs.
It made a particularly authentic experience for the small group who braved the elements at Zollicoffer Park. According to Dr. Bruce Burkett, president of the Mill Springs Battlefield Assocation, the soldiers who actually fought on the battlefield 158 years ago faced similar cold conditions.
"This will give you an idea of what these soldiers faced," he said. "The weather is very similar to what it was, pouring the rain [then] sleet and snow."
Dr. Burkett also noted that the way the calendar falls this year reflects the dates back in 1862. The famous Civil War battle, which took place in the Nancy area of western Pulaski County, started on January 19 -- also a Sunday.
Considered the first definitive Union victory in the western theater of the Civil War, some 200 lives were taken, and nearly 600 people wounded as a result of the battle, which is also famous for the death of Confederate General Felix Zollicoffer -- for whom the park is named. The battle itself has also been called the Battle of Fishing Creek, Somerset, Clifty or Logans Crossroads.
Due to the weather, Dr. Burkett kept the ceremony -- which included an opening prayer from MSBA Outreach Coordinator Ben Blevins as well as a firing salute from 20 riflemen with the 4th Kentucky Confederate Reenactment Group.
The Battle of Mill Springs got underway at around 7:30 a.m. as the Confederates, who had left their camp at Beech Grove around midnight, ran into the Union pickets.
"They marched for six hours in this," Dr. Burkett said, pointing out the downpour. "Even worse, there were three or four regiments of Union [soldiers] that was still camped here at Nancy, that had for three days been here without tents."
According to the MSBA president, many of the soldiers -- whose average age was 19 -- had never before been in battle.
Conditions were hazy and soldiers could not see -- leading to Zollicoffer's infamous death, as he approached what he thought was one of his fellow Confederates to talk about the situation; it turned out to be Union Col. Speed Fry, who, according to accounts, then shot Zollicoffer, the first Confederate general to die in the western theater.
The custom of remembering the lives lost and blood shed there at the battlefield was born with Dorotha Burton in 1902, when the little girl began putting wildflowers on the mass graves and decorating what was then a large white oak tree -- the "Zollie Tree" which was felled by lightning 24 years ago -- with an evergreen wreath. It was a custom she continued for 45 years, and lived on after her.
The annual Remembrance Ceremony began with the formation of MSBA in 1992 and has been held every year since, rain or shine.
"This is something that we do to honor these and all Americans that gave and paid the ultimate price," Dr. Burkett said, noting that the Civil War would be bitterly fought for another three years.
Dr. Burkett closed by saying this is mostly likely the last year the remembrance ceremony will strictly be an MSBA event, given that the battlefield and its related properties are in the process of becoming a national monument operated by the National Park Service. The legislation, sponsored by Congressman Hal Rogers and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was signed into law by President Donald Trump last March.
"The battlefield is getting its just recognition…something we've worked hard and diligently for," he said, adding the process will take a few months.
