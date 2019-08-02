Running is undoubtedly good for you, but participating in this Saturday's 5th annual Pack The Pantry 4-Mile Relay can also give you the opportunity to do good for others in our community.
According to Todd Meadows, Grace Baptist Church Pastor of Students and Families, the race began in 2015. "We started the race because God gave a group of runners at our church the desire to use running to make a lasting impact on our community," he said. "We love the ministry of God's Food Pantry and what they do for our community so we wanted to invest in their ministry to help those in need in the Somerset community."
Over the course of the previous four races, the organizers have raised a total of $18,218.76 for the local food bank. Meadows noted that the church covers as many race expenses as possible, so that as much of the proceeds from the $25 registration fee can be donated to God's Food Pantry to use at their discretion.
"It's a good thing for our community, our church and the running community as well," Pastor Meadows said, adding that Saturday's race could well be the largest one yet with over 300 runners expected to participate.
"The Pack the Pantry Relay Race is one of my favorite events of year," Brenda Russell, Executive Director at God's Food Pantry, said. "It is always so well organized, has something fun for everyone and raises much needed funds to feed the hungry in our community. In fact, historically, the proceeds from this one race has provided carts of food to about 500 families!"
While there are several charity running events planned locally throughout the year, Pack The Pantry is one of the more unique in that it is designed as a relay rather than a 5K. Meadows explained that each runner from a two-person team runs two miles, with their times combined for the race result.
"We have a lot of families participate," the pastor continued, "as well as cross-country teams and even businesses that use the race as a team-building exercise."
A runner himself, Meadows and his daughter will be participating as a family team.
Those interested in running can still register on race day at the church, located at 340 Oak Leaf Lane, beginning at 7 a.m. The race will get underway at 8 a.m.
For more information, visit www.gbcsomerset.com/packthepantry.
