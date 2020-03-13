"We are 100% hosting our race this Saturday."
That's the word from Bobby Clue, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, as fear of spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19) has wreaked havoc on event scheduling throughout the commonwealth. The local business organization is still hosting the 8th annual Shamrock Shuffle on March 14, just ahead of St. Patrick's Day.
The popular 5K (3.1 miles) race is set to kick off Saturday morning from Stonecrest Shopping Center. Clue added that there are nearly 500 people currently pre-registered for this year's event.
The Shuffle welcomes participants of all abilities -- from walkers just beginning their fitness regimen to seasoned running veterans. Professional chip timing is used to ensure time accuracy. What sets it apart from other 5Ks is that participants dress in accordance with the St. Patrick's Day theme and hang around for the "post race party" that includes a "best dressed" costume contest. Awards are also given out to the top three males and females in several age divisions, as well as the top overall team.
Clue added that organizers have added a few new bells-and-whistles for this year's event, including the inaugural "Fastest Kid in Town" race sponsored by Lake Pointe Dental Care. The kids-only, 50 yard races will take place at 9:30 a.m., before the Shamrock Shuffle begins at 10:00 a.m.
Participating runners will compete in four age categories: 3-4 years, 5-6-years, 7-8 years, 9-12 years. Medals for the fastest male and female runners of each category will be awarded. All participants will receive a race logo t-shirt for their efforts.
The cost of the "Fastest Kid in Town" is $10 with a commemorative race t-shirt guaranteed in the child's size if registered before March 2nd. All sign-ups after March 2nd are $15 per kid and T-shirts will distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Proceeds from the race -- which is organized by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, City of Burnside and Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital -- go toward supporting our local business community through Chamber programs. Visit somersetpulaskichamber.com to learn more.
