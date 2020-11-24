This Thanksgiving, make sure your turkey is smoked and not smoking.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Thanksgiving is the peak day for U.S. home cooking fires followed by the day before Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
The association's latest Home Cooking Fires report indicates that U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,630 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day -- 3.5 times an average day. One reason could be the deep-fried turkey, long popular in the south and gaining nationally thanks to celebrity chefs like Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse.
"We're worried by the increasing reports of fires related with turkey fryer use," Pulaski County Fire Commission Coordinator Stacy Halcomb stated.
The danger is mostly associated with the hot oil needed to fry the turkey -- which can easily spill if the unit tips over, is overfilled, or is filled with a partially frozen turkey. Without thermostat controls, units also have the potential to heat the oil to the point of combustion with the cooking pot, handles and lid also posing a burn threat when hot.
Halcomb recommended the following tips for safer use:
• Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors a safe distance away from buildings or other materials which could burn. Never use on wooden decks or inside garages.
• Make sure the unit is on a level surface to reduce the chance of accidental tipping.
• Never leave the fryer unattended as most are without thermostat controls.
• Never let children or pets near when fryer is in use. The oil can remain dangerously hot even hours after use.
• Do not overfill to avoid chance of spillover.
• Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts. If possible, wear safety goggles to protect your eyes from oil splatter.
• Make sure the turkey is completely thawed (24 hours for every five pounds in the refrigerator) and take care with marinades, as water doesn't mix and can cause the oil to spillover.
• Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby.
For a safe alternative, NFPA recommends grocery stores, food retailers, and restaurants that sell deep-fried turkey. But turkey fryers aren't the only holiday hazard.
In the kitchen, unattended cooking is by far the leading cause of associated fires and fire deaths. Cooking is the leading cause of U.S. home and home fire injuries year-round, and the second-leading cause of home fire deaths.
"Thanksgiving often involves cooking multiple dishes at once, which can be particularly tricky with lots of distractions in and around the kitchen," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA's vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. "From getting ready for guests and managing family needs to entertaining when everyone arrives - these types of activities make it all too easy to lose track of what's cooking, and that's where a lot of fires tend to happen."
While the novel coronavirus pandemic may reduce the number of larger group gatherings in favor of smaller celebrations, that may mean more kitchens being used to cook Thanksgiving meals this year.
NFPA offers these tips and recommendations for safely cooking this Thanksgiving:
• Never leave the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop -- especially when frying or sautéing with oil, which requires constant attention.
• When cooking a turkey or other items in the oven, stay in your home and check on it regularly.
• Set a timer on your stove or phone to keep track of cooking times, particularly for foods that require longer cook times.
• Keep things that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food wrappers, and towels away from the direct cooking source.
• Avoid long sleeves and hanging fabrics that could come in contact with a heat source.
• Always cook with a lid beside your pan. If you have a fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not remove the cover because the fire could start again. Let the pan cool for a long time. Never throw water or use a fire extinguisher on a grease fire.
• For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. Only open the door once you're confident the fire is completely out, standing to the side as you do. If you have any doubts or concerns, contact the fire department for assistance.
• Keep children at least three feet away from the stove and areas where hot food or drink is being prepared or served. Steam or spills from these items can cause severe burns.
"The pandemic may limit the number of people in homes this year," Carli said, "but there will still be lots of the usual cooking and distractions that contribute to a sharp increase in cooking fires on and around Thanksgiving. Being vigilant in the kitchen remains critical to ensuring a fire-safe holiday."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.