Fair rides have finally opened up once again at the Wayne County Fair and Horse Show.
July 5 brought opening day of the carnival at this year's annual fair in Wayne County. By the end of the night parking was limited as the Wayne County park and fair ground was filled with hundreds of families and friends who were eager to enjoy not only vendors, fireworks and the classic Truck and Tractor Pull held that night, but also the anticipated carnival rides and games.
"After not getting to have a Fair at all in 2020, we appreciate your support for the Fair in 2021," said Wayne County Fair and Horse Show representatives in a release.
The carnival includes rides such as Zero Gravity, Sizzler, Tempest and other family favorites including the ferris wheel and carousel. While, the Wayne County Fair's previous carnival company decided not to operate this year, fair organizers were able to still hold their carnival through the Great American Carnival company.
"We are fortunate that Great American Carnival was able to work us into their schedule," said the representatives.
The carnival rides and attractions will remain through Saturday, July 10. These festivities will continue to be accompanied by annual events throughout the week including the Motorcycle/ATV obstacle course, Demolition Derby, Expo and Redneck Mud Bog. Admission for all of these attractions is $10 per person.
More information on the Wayne County Fair and Horse Show can be found on their website and Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.