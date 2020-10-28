The Center for Rural Development awarded more than $400K in ARC funding

The Center for Rural Development has been awarded more than $400,000 in grant funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The Center will use $300,000 for the Coal Impacted Skills Training (CIST) Program, which will provide training opportunities to displaced, unemployed and underemployed workers in 35 counties impacted by the decline of the coal industry and COVID-19. Training opportunities will include essential work skills, help desk customer service and specialized workforce training in high-growth industries like allied health, commercial trucking and additive manufacturing. The program is expected to train 260 workers and provide a more ready workforce in growing industries.
"On behalf of our board and staff, we would like to thank the Appalachian Regional Commission, Commissioner [Dennis] Keene and the Department for Local Government for the Coal Impacted Skills Training award The Center just received," Center for Rural Development President and CEO Lonnie Lawson stated. "This award will allow us to increase education, knowledge, skills and the health of our residents, enabling them to work and succeed in Appalachia."
The Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation (SKED), located with The Center for Rural Development, has been awarded $108,000 for the Eastern Kentucky Economic Development Branding Initiative. The program will develop new branding, stock photo production and websites for Rockcastle, Rowan, Whitley and Boyd counties. Upon completion, this program will help create 50 jobs and leverage $10 million in new private investment.
"We would like to thank Gov. Andy Beshear and DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene for supporting SKED's application for $108,000 in ARC funds for our economic development branding initiative," said SKED Executive Director Brett Traver. "Through this project we will work to reposition these communities' images to help them attract new business and industry to the region."
The two projects funded were part of a $3.69 million award announced Monday by Governor Andy Beshear for a total of seven projects in eastern Kentucky which should update infrastructure, bolster education, spur economic development, and improve health care. The Department for Local Government (DLG) administers the grant funding.
"These projects will improve the lives of people in Eastern Kentucky. They also further illustrate my administration's commitment to the region and our promise to protect the commonwealth's economy despite the challenges posed by COVID-19," Gov. Beshear stated. "We are grateful for the leaders who made these projects possible and for ARC's continued commitment to Kentucky."
"These seven projects are invaluable for Eastern Kentucky," said DLG Commissioner Keene. "They will provide critical improvements and important investments while we work to provide real opportunity in every community across the commonwealth."
