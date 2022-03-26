Here at the Commonwealth Journal, we're used to being criticized. We receive complaints about stories we cover and stories we don't cover. We've been accused of being too liberal -- and too conservative. It's happened in the past, it has happened recently and it will happen in the future. That is life at a community newspaper.
We feel like we're doing a good job -- the Commonwealth Journal has received numerous awards from the Kentucky Press Association in recent years. We've been honored as the No. 2 daily newspaper in our division in the category of General Excellence for three years running, finishing behind the excellent Frankfort State Journal. (P.S. -- We hope to finally slide past them next year).
But in this age of social media, sometimes it is difficult for people to ascertain actual news from misinformation. Let's face it, you can say pretty much anything on social media -- whether it's factual or not -- and some of the nonsense slips past those pesky fact-checkers.
In the newspaper industry, we are held to a higher standard. We vet everything that makes it into our publication because we not only want to be accurate, we MUST be accurate.
We do have opinions from our staff members, our editorial board (this piece is an example) and other community and syndicated contributors to give us a well-rounded Opinion Page.
But we are not biased. You will not find opinion in our news stories.
Now, being unbiased doesn't mean you'll like everything we publish. You might not like the news of the day. But we can assure you that you will find no "fake news" here. Unpleasant news? We're sure. News that puts your favorite political party in an unfavorable light? At times, yes -- and that goes for BOTH major political parties.
But we do know how to avoid misinforming the public -- and we will do that, even if it costs us revenue.
Why are we explaining all of this to you, our readers? Because there have been a couple situations that have come up recently that we feel deserve our attention.
In the past week, we have received a legal notice disguised as a news release and a news release disguised as a political ad.
The former was a release from a non-profit that FEMA required that agency to have printed by a certain date. The release had all the markings of a paid legal advertisement. Upon further review by our publisher and editor, we deemed the non-profit's release to be newsworthy -- something we would get in the newspaper for them at no charge. And we did. And we will continue to do so.
However, we later discovered the agency had approached two local politicians in an effort to pressure the CJ into printing their legal notice for free. We need to be crystal clear that absolutely no political offices have any influence over what we choose to print in the Commonwealth Journal. The government does not control the media in this country.
Then, a few days later, former Somerset mayor and current mayoral candidate Eddie Girdler wanted to run an advertisement calling out current mayor Alan Keck for his role in the controversial University of Somerset venture.
Girdler's proposed advertisement was ultimately declined because he wanted it to look like a legitimate news story in our publication. The ad made some valid points about the University of Somerset project, but it also contained inaccuracies that we, in good conscience, could not publish.
Girdler responded with a Facebook post that took us to task, claiming we didn't run this ad even though "all was true and factual." Rest assured, if all the information had been factual and presented as a tradition advertisement, we would have gladly run it in the CJ.
The bottom line is we want our readers to understand that the Commonwealth Journal is dedicated to providing its readers with accurate news, reported in an unbiased manner.
That's what we strive for every day.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Mark Walker, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Candace VanHook, Circulation Manager; Janie Slaven, Staff Writer.
