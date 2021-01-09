The clash in Washington: 'This is Not America'

In the mid-80's -- as the Reagan era boomed -- David Bowie recorded a nearly-forgotten song for a relatively forgotten movie.
The song was called "This is Not America" and its lyrics were haunting. Bowie rarely commented on the song, but one could gather it lamented the dying middle class and that "The American Dream" was more fiction than reality.
I thought of that obscure Bowie tune often on Wednesday, as protesters stormed the Capitol -- forcing a lockdown ... forcing lawmakers into gas masks ... forcing violent confrontation with police.
It goes without saying the 2020 Presidential Election was heated -- perhaps the most heated in American history.
And the catalyst for the protest was Wednesday's ceremonial confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College.
President Donald Trump insists the presidency was stolen. But, thus far, Trump's emphatic protestations have been shut down by the legal system.
The voice of reason on Wednesday was Kentuckian Mitch McConnell -- a man who this week lost his weighty position as Senate Majority Leader. Remember, McConnell is a Republican and has been a supporter of Trump the past four years.
"The voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "If we overrule them all, it would damage our republic forever.
"This election was not unusually close. Just in recent history, 1976, 2000, and 2004 were all closer," McConnell pointed out. "This Electoral College margin is almost identical to 2016. If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral.
"We'd never see the whole nation accept an election again."
On the other hand, Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers had a different take. The Fifth Congressional District is Trump Territory -- and when it came down to confirming Biden, Rogers was the only member of the Kentucky delegation to oppose the results of the Electoral College.
Why would Rogers do this? Because he was doing what he's done for 40 years -- he was listening to his constituents.
" ... I received hundreds of calls and e-mails from people across southern and eastern Kentucky questioning the integrity of the presidential election in other states. Every American should have confidence in knowing that every fair vote is accurately counted," Rogers said when explaining his opposition. "Therefore, on behalf of the people of Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District, I am objecting to electoral votes tied to allegations of election fraud and voting irregularities in the 2020 presidential election."
I don't agree with our Congressman on this one -- but I do understand why he voted the way he did. He has an obligation to serve the people who elected him and, quite frankly, many of those people believe the 2020 Presidential Election was a farce. Early voting, late tallying -- the COVID-era election that was already volatile became a perfect storm for mistrust.
But now the election is over and things have been put to rest, it would seem.
Let's pray this divided nation can be soothed by a bipartisan effort -- and love him or hate him, Mitch McConnell delivered an incredible speech on Wednesday that could set the tone for that type effort. The National Review, in an editorial published on Friday, called it "McConnell's finest hour." I have to agree.
Let's pray for a peaceful transition of power now that Biden's victory is confirmed.
Let's pray we never see the behavior we witnessed on Wednesday.
Let's pray, somehow, America becomes recognizable again.
