Kentucky State Board of Elections will meet at 10 a.m Thursday, November 21 to certify vote totals cast at the November 5 General Election.
"Thank goodness!" you say. First thought is the election and campaigning are finally over! You breathe a sigh of relief your favorite television program is no longer cluttered with promises a sane person knows cannot possibly be fulfilled.
Wrong!!! Dead Wrong!!! Filing window for the May 19, 2020 primary elections is now open and a busy, busy election season is ahead.
Need we remind 2020 is presidential election year and Donald Trump, seeking a second term, no doubt is the Republican nominee for president.
A Democratic primary election will be held in Kentucky along with regular primaries May 19. However, by this time Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020, when several states will hold presidential primaries, will have passed, and many other states will have held presidential primaries to select a likely Democratic presidential nominee ahead of Kentucky's presidential primary. Kentucky at one time had an earlier presidential primary but powers that be decreed it too expensive and merged presidential primaries with regular May primaries.
However, Kentucky, at its May 19 Democratic presidential primary, will pledge 46 delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention July 13-16 in Milwaukee. The delegates will be allocated proportionally on the basis of the results of the primary. Of the 46 pledged delegates, between three and eight are allocated to each of the state's six congressional districts and another six are allocated to party leaders and elected officials, in addition to 10 at-large pledged delegates.
Election 2020 turnout in Pulaski County, especially at the November General Election, may set another record. In 2016, when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, 28,314 Pulaski County voters, more than 60 percent of the county's more than 47,000 registered voters, went to the polls. Some 82 percent of local voters marked their ballots for Trump.
Among statewide offices up for election in 2020 is for U.S. Senate. Democrat Amy M. McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot, is already taking TV potshots at Republican Mitch McConnell, five-term senator who currently serves as majority leader of the Senate.
More than likely seeking re-election will be Congressman Hal Rogers who has represented the 5th Congressional District in Kentucky since 1980. Rarely does Rogers, a Republican, have a "serious" challenger, Democratic or Republican.
Four state representatives whose districts extend into Pulaski County are up for election or re-election. Jeff Hoover in the 83rd District has said, according to news releases, he will not run again. Tommy Turner, in the 85th District, Ken Upchurch in the 52nd District and David Meade in the 80th District all likely will seek new two-year terms. They must file for re-election ahead of a 4 p.m. January 28th deadline.
Somerset City Council members from the city's 12 wards likely will seek new two-year terms. Nonpartisan council candidates in Somerset, unlike smaller cities in the county, must file ahead of the January 28th deadline. If more than two candidates file in any ward, candidates in that ward will be subject to a May 19 primary at which the two top vote-getters will advance to the November General Election.
Ferguson and Burnside will elect or re-elect six member city councils. Science Hill and Eubank will elect or re-elect four member city commissions. Small city candidates are nonpartisan and not subject to May primaries. They have an August 11, 2020 filing deadline.
Mayors in Somerset, Burnside, Ferguson, Science Hill and Eubank serve four-year terms and are not up for re-election next year.
Some school board members in the Pulaski County, Somerset and Science Hill school districts are up for re-election next year. School board candidates also are not involved in the May 19 primaries and have an August 11 filing deadline.
Pulaski County Election Department Manager Becca Shepherd said no candidates had filed as of Tuesday morning. The Kentucky Secretary of State's office has not established a candidates' filing web page for statewide candidates. Any candidate whose district comprises more than one county must file for election or re-election at the Kentucky Secretary of State's office in Frankfort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.