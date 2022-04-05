The Jones Educational Foundation (JEFI) is pleased to announce the continued support of local standout Macey Hudson. Although previous awards have gone to high school students beginning their college endeavors, when Ms. Hudson reached out to JEFI with news of her successful first semester, JEFI Officers were inspired to consider a shift in practice.
"What a great opportunity to positively impact a young person's life! To help someone begin their education is a wonderful thing, but to help them see it through to completion is greater still. If Macey continues her excellent academic performance, we intend to do just that," said JEFI Vice President Jenny Williams.
To that end, JEFI agreed to present Ms. Hudson a second $5,000 award.
This spring, Ms. Hudson continues her studies at the University of Kentucky where she has shifted her major from chemistry to mathematics and has been selected to participate in a research project with the university this coming summer.
JEFI is also pleased to announce its support of the Somerset High School marching band's upcoming trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Before her passing, Dr. Sonya L. Jones, a former SHS band member who retained great affection for the program throughout her life, gifted the band $11,000 to purchase new uniforms. When JEFI Officers learned of the band's need for their upcoming travels, a donation in Dr. Jones' name was made to honor her memory. JEFI's donation of $5,000 will cover the entire cost of one student's trip with the remaining funds to be distributed among other members.
Jumper Band sophomore trombone player Kyle Bell was selected as the recipient of the full award by a committee including band director Megan Lenox. "His essay, his great musicianship, and his work ethic led us to choose Kyle," said Lenox.
"Work ethic was extremely important to Dr. Jones in all endeavors, and we believe she would have greatly appreciated Kyle being chosen not only for his talent but also for his dedication and hard work," said JEFI President, Sandra Simon.
"We hope Kyle and all of the Jumper Band members will make the kind of heart-warming, life-long memories Dr. Jones made on her own Jumper Band trip to New York City."
