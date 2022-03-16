The Kentucky Wildlands announced today that it will offer scholarships to southern and eastern Kentucky's tourism industry professionals to attend the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College in Macon, Ga., June 5-10, 2022.
Each scholarship will cover the cost of attendance, valued at $1,125. Scholarship recipients will pay their own lodging and travel costs.
The Kentucky Wildlands will select three recipients from applications submitted by March 25. Recipients will be announced April 3. The application is available online at https://www.explorekywildlands.com/articles/post/the-kentucky-wildlands-offers-scholarships-to-tourism-professionals/
"These scholarships are an investment in the professionals who drive our tourism industry, which brings dollars into our communities and creates jobs for our people," said Tammie Nazario, who directs The Kentucky Wildlands, a regional tourism marketing initiative by Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc.
"Marketing college empowers these local leaders with industry trends, resources and contacts so they can best showcase their communities to potential tourists," she said. "We know how important tourism is to our region's future, so we want to see our partners of The Kentucky Wildlands succeed."
"As a 2018 graduate of the STS Marketing College, I know first-hand the education and networking opportunities that it provides," Nazario added. "I highly recommend the experience to tourism directors and staff. This will help you do your job better and easier."
The STS Marketing College is a continuing education program for the travel and tourism industry in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. For one week, students participate in a curriculum designed to teach marketing techniques from all facets of the tourism industry. Instructors are industry-related professionals from across the United States, noted as experts in their field, who bring a working-knowledge of current trends, data and implementation for tourism and travel. Students who complete the curriculum over three years will receive a Travel Marketing Professional certification.
For more details about the STS Marketing College, visit https://www.southeasttourism.org/marketing-college.
For scholarship details, contact The Kentucky Wildlands at 888-577-4339 or administrator@kywildlands.com.
