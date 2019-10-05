Want to hit the Sweet Spot?
If you're in Somerset, you won't have to go far.
The Sweet Spot is a local bakery, and the brainchild of Amanda Martin, a 1995 graduate of Southwestern High School. Martin has had a love of baking "for quite a while," usually making treats for friends and around the holidays, but it wasn't until she realized dessert could be the meal ticket she was looking for that the Sweet Spot really came together.
"I started out as an art major," she said, noting that she focused on painting and visual arts (she also studied business in college). However, "I didn't find anything in the art world that paid a whole lot of money."
Not an uncommon lament by those in the art world, but Martin found something that worked for her by combining two of her interests.
"This is kind of an outlet for both for me," said Martin, of her passions for both visual art and baking. "The cakes can get really elaborate cakes. Like the 3-D cakes -- giant stand-up characters, a lifelike deer."
That's a big part of the Sweet Spot's business. It's not a come-in, sit-down-and-eat kind of place, though it does keep a variety of cupcakes on hand, as well as gourmet apples, cake pops, and sugar cookies. Custom orders, however, are something they welcome -- and are quite good at, noted Martin.
"We're pretty well-known for being able to do some more skilled things with cakes," she said. "... We've got a girl here (Jessica Trammell) who does really nice smaller cakes. They're definitely not run-of-the-mill."
Martin said that they stay booked months in advance. Most of the orders aren't the super detailed, figure-like cakes like one might see on TV's "Ace of Cakes" or something like that, but those orders do come along about once or month or so -- they aren't cheap, noted Martin, but when someone wants to spend to make an occasion really special, the Sweet Spot is happy to deliver.
The Sweet Spot started out as an online endeavor. They quickly developed a Facebook following and got a reputation through word of mouth.
"It's still our bread-and-butter," she said. "A lot of people still find us through Facebook. The pictures of our big elaborate cakes get shared a lot."
Last year, they set up a convenient pick-up location in the Tradewind Shopping Center, sharing a space with the Simply Sassy Boutique. However, this past February, they moved into their own building on Park Avenue, next to the Children's House, just off of Ky. 80, across from the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
And having a bunch of kids next door doesn't hurt business.
"We get a lot of parents driving by every day and kids wanting to step in," she noted.
Inside the Sweet Spot, Martin has about 30 flavors of cupcakes, with about five or six on hand each day. Martin switches them out regularly and likes to keep available what's seasonal.
Being able to make a business out of something she loves right here in her home community has made for an awfully sweet story for Martin.
"I've really enjoyed it," she said. "My family's all here, my husband's family. It's hard to make it in a small business like this, so the fact that we've been able to do so well and keep our kids close to their grandparents means a lot to us. People I graduated high school with who haven't seen me forever come in and are excited to see me doing well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.