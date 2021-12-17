Two men were arrested Wednesday night after fleeing from authorities who were responding to a theft call.
Justin Raymond Stigall, 30, of Somerset, was arrested on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); first-degree Criminal Mischief; Reckless Driving; No Insurance; Expired Driver's License; and Improper Display of License Plates Rear License Plate Not Illuminated.
Christian Eugene Anderson, 24, of Pine Knot, Ky., was arrested on charges of second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot) and Resisting Arrest.
According to Sheriff Greg Speck, the charges stem from deputies responding to the Dollar General in Ferguson at approximately 8:38 p.m. Wednesday night to investigate a report of an individual in a red truck stealing a money bag from another vehicle in the store's parking lot.
According to the sheriff's release, before officers arrived on scene, the suspect truck and a Dodge flat bed truck left heading south down Ky. 1247.
Kentucky State Trooper Adam Childress found the trucks sitting on the side of South 1247. He was out with an occupant of the red truck when Deputy Tan Hudson pulled up.
At this point, according to the release, the 1999 Dodge Ram took off -- pulling into oncoming traffic. Dep. Hudson activated his lights and siren, but the truck continued to flee. The deputy continued the pursuit until the truck made it to Gibson Lane in Bronston where the driver jumped out -- letting the vehicle roll into a parked and unoccupied Nissan Altima.
The man -- later identified as Stigall -- fled into a residence with Dep. Hudson chasing him on foot. According to the release, Dep. Hudson found the driver hiding in a bathroom of the home and arrested him without any further incident.
Meanwhile, Anderson -- a passenger in the Dodge -- had also fled the truck. Burnside Police Officer Eric Thomas ordered the McCreary County man to stop but he kept going and put up a short struggle once he was apprehended, according to the release. Assisting Ofc. Thomas in Anderson's arrest were deputies Branson Patterson and Ryan Jones.
Dep. Patterson also investigated the Dodge's collision with the Altima which, according to the sheriff's release, suffered extensive damage.
Stigall, who also has a Bronston address, was additionally served with three outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear on unrelated charges while Anderson was served with an indictment warrant for first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense.
Both men remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center at press time.
Additional charges may be forthcoming through the stop of the red truck, as Trp. Childress was able to locate and retrieve stolen property that was involved in another, unrelated theft investigation currently being conducted by Dep. David Wesley.
Dep. Wesley told the Commonwealth Journal that he expects that case to be presented to the Pulaski County Grand Jury.
If you have any information about criminal activity, you're encouraged to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145 or leave a tip on the PCSO website, http://www.pulaskisheriff.com. You can remain anonymous.
