Theft investigation results in arrest of Eubank man

A Eubank man is facing multiple theft-related charges in connection to investigations by three different law enforcement agencies.
James Paul Bedwell, 32, of Hayes Road, was arrested Monday afternoon by Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Zach Mayfield on a Lincoln County warrant charging him with stealing a 1996 Jeep Cherokee.
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reports that vehicle was found in Science Hill on Sunday, having been spray-painted black everywhere but the hood. The incident is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police in Lincoln County, which secured the arrest warrant for Theft By Unlawful Taking (Auto) and first-degree Criminal Mischief.
Following that initial arrest, Bedwell was taken to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office for questioning by detectives Joey Johnson and Cody Cundiff -- each investigating a vehicle stolen earlier in the day. From that interview, Det. Johnson of the PCSO Criminal Investigations Division subsequently charged Bedwell with Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $10,000 but under $1 million in connection to a 2016 Polaris Razr Side by Side. According to PCSO, the vehicle sustained a lot of damage after it was stolen. Dep. Mayfield assisted with this investigation.
The interview allowed deputies to also obtain evidence which was passed onto Eubank Police Chief Tony Duncan concerning that department's investigation of the theft of a 1994 F-350 dump truck from Fred Phelps Road. Bedwell has been charged by EPD for that case as well.
Finally, Bedwell was charged in connection to a pickup truck recovered Tuesday from a creek near Gilliland Lane. It had been reported stolen the previous day from Ky. 39, with Dep. Branson Patterson responding. When found, the truck's wooden rails had been removed and tires spray painted along with the hood and rear fender.
The investigations continue by members of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Eubank Police Department and Kentucky State Police. Authorities believe that more charges could be forthcoming against Bedwell and possibly other individuals as well.
Bedwell has been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned this morning (August 28) in Pulaski District Court.
