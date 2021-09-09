There is still time to register for fall classes at SCC

Classes begin in September and October.
Somerset Community College offers more opportunities to begin the fall semester with flexible schedules for classes that run for twelve weeks and eight weeks.
"We want to make enrolling as easy as possible and offer prospective students additional class options this semester to help them either begin or return to college," said Tracy Casada, SCC vice president of student affairs. "The classes that begin in September/October provide individuals the opportunity to still get started this fall."
Flexible classes begin September 13 (12-week) and October 11 (8-week). SCC offers classes in-person, remotely/online and a mix of the two during the fall semester. Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction part, so if in-person classes must move online, the transition will be easier for students.
Anyone interested in registering for classes that begin September 13 or October 11 can visit the SCC Advising Center located on both campuses and all four centers in Somerset, Laurel, Casey, Clinton, McCreary and Russell counties.
Scholarship opportunities at SCC include the Kentucky Work Ready Scholarship (KWRS), which pays for tuition, in five high wage, high demand fields: healthcare, advanced manufacturing, transportation and logistics, business services and information technology, construction and trades.
Students who enroll for fall could apply for a free semester. The time is now to register in classes and take advantage of this opportunity. Check out more information about attending SCC for free somerset.kctcs.edu/landing/free-fall-semester-2021.aspx
For more information on applying at SCC, call (606) 679-8501 or visit somerset.kctcs.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.