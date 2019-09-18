Surely, as you drive along backroads of Pulaski County, your mind wanders to yesterday, as President Trump is apt to say: "When America was great." You see an old barn, its timbers bent from troubled winds and weight of a thousand snows. Cattle huddle in pastures, picking at drought-browned grass. Goldenrods wave in the wind.
Suddenly you revert to the moment, glancing out the car window. Where are the tobacco patches that greened every small farm along honeysuckle-wrapped fences? It is as if someone blotted out "See Rock City" on barn roofs; or desecrated a Norman Rockwell painting.
Now, almost mid-September, burley plants would be maturing, turning yellow at the top. Some anxious growers would have cut tobacco and speared it on a stick.
Is early September time to cut tobacco? "Knifitis" is what the late County Agent Huge Hurst called it. He hated when growers cut tobacco too early. Hurst contended weather in late August and early September is not conducive to air-curing tobacco.
That's the way burley is cured. Leave it speared on the stick in the patch while the golden leaves shed moisture. Then hang the crop on rafters in a barn with openings for movement of air while it cures.
Hurst was called the "Baron of Agriculture" in Pulaski County. He was there when it all started with a telephone call during the late 1940s from U.S. Senator John Sherman Cooper informing Somerset had been selected as site of a tobacco market.
An estimated 4 million pounds of burley are still grown in Pulaski County, but the crop is clustered among a few large producers who sell directly to big tobacco companies. The family farm where tobacco was the main income crop has changed as much as the landscape. Houses have sprouted where once tobacco warehouses stood.
Tobacco came a long way before it left the little man. Surely you're not old enough to remember when tobacco plants were pulled from a canvas-covered bed after a rain and planted with a peg while the ground was muddy; when tobacco worms were picked by hand from the leaves and pulled apart, or mashed beneath a bare foot. And burley plants were suckered by hand instead of with chemicals; and fields of corn were left in shocks.
The family farm, like tobacco, is disappearing, but the few who survived have switched to alternate crops such as peppers, strawberries, tomatoes, among others. However, Rodney Dick, now deputy jailer and a Nancy farmer and agricultural activist, said not too long ago: "Absolutely, per acre, nothing has replaced tobacco (as a farm cash crop). All government price supports were dropped, beginning with the 2005 crop, and tobacco bases were eliminated. That meant the small family farmer, without tobacco support prices, was out of the tobacco business.
Do you recall the long lines of tobacco-laden trucks lined University Drive in early November. Everybody wanted to sell their crop before Christmas. Money from a tobacco crop paid the mortgage. It put gifts under the Yuletide tree. It was spent downtown, fueling the local economy. Children had school clothing and a pair of new shoes because of tobacco. Chamber of commerce types gathered in mid-November at the start of the burley auction season to welcome tobacco growers and buyers.
Life changed on the family farm with demise of burley support prices. But the simple joys and excitement of the tobacco auction are treasures buried in a recent past. Loss of the tobacco industry is a sinister note to fall of the year; like snow in October; like winter coming too soon.
Time changes everything. Family farmers should have noticed the coming end when they started baling burley instead of tying it into traditional hands. It just didn't seem right; families had been stripping and tying tobacco in hands for generations. The change must have signaled an end to sprawling tobacco warehouses and chant of auctioneers. There must have been sadness in the strip shed.
Also gone with the wind is the tantalizing smell of a rib-sticking meal at a tobacco warehouse restaurant. There, you could get the world's best hamburgers, or at least it seemed so to a hungry grower waiting for his check. Who can forget the comfort of a Warm Morning stove in the waiting room while tobacco checks were handed out? Except for waiting rooms, tobacco warehouses were cold. The interiors got cold after the first frost and stayed cold until the market closed, usually in late January.
Yes, use of tobacco products is not good for health; that's been established. But memories of that golden era still linger in the mists of passing time.
Carving a place in the history of Pulaski County were County Agent Hurst; W.O. "Bill" Newell, Clellan Prewitt and Hogan Teater, all tobacco market owners; J.T. Wilson, president of Somerset Tobacco Board of Trade; and Lavey Floyd, a farmer on Pointer Ridge, magistrate and state representative, leaning on a basket of tobacco, grinning and telling tales. They were men who made America great.
