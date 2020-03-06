This coming weekend is the shortest of the year. At 2 a.m. Sunday, Pulaski countians will turn their timepiece forward an hour, changing from Eastern Standard Time to Eastern Daylight Time. As a result you lose an hour, probably an hour of sleep.
Pulaski countians, practical folks they are, probably will set their clocks ahead before retiring Saturday night instead getting out of bed at the witching hour of 2 a.m. and performing the ritual.
For those with clocks and watches automatically synchronized to a radio signal from WWVB in Fort Collins, Colorado the time switch is done automatically.
Twice-yearly changes of clocks and watches could end if House Bill 19, now waiting in the State Government Committee, is approved by the Kentucky Senate and effected with federal permission. By a vote of 92-2, the Kentucky House of Representative has passed a resolution urging Congress to allow Kentucky and other states to permanently adopt daylight saving time, or DST. House Concurrent Resolution 53, which also requires the state Senate's approval for final passage, is in that chamber for consideration. House Bill 19 would have no effect without federal approval.
The Commonwealth Journal's Carla Slavey previously reported one of the Kentucky bill's sponsors, State Rep. Robert Goforth of the 89th district, called the switching of time in the spring and fall an "antiquated practice that needs to end." He also cited studies that show there are safety aspects to consider.
Goforth explains: "A 2015 study in the Review of Economics and Statistics found there was an average of 7 percent less crime overall following the shift to daylight savings time, with a 27 percent drop during the evening hour of gained sunlight."
That same shift, however, may be the cause of a temporary uptick in vehicle accidents in the days after the change to daylight saving, according to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine which blames sleep-deprived drivers who have lost an hour of sleep during the spring-forward transition. This can be another argument in favor of keeping a year-round time, whichever that may be.
Superintendent Patrick Richardson of the Pulaski County School District said he had no opinion at this time.
One argument for the switch from standard to daylight saving time was to give everyone an extra hour of daylight in the evening, but it is at the cost of having school buses running longer in the dark in the mornings.
Richardson points out that for large districts, like Pulaski's, it is impossible to start pickups after dawn.
"Our first student pickups start around 5:50 a.m., so no matter what time we are on, some students are always going to be picked up before daylight."
Goforth said he has had "very positive comments from constituents in my district and around the Commonwealth," on the proposed bill.
"I have not had anyone tell me they're opposed to the legislation."
Another of the bill's sponsors, Tommy Turner of the 85th district, echoed:
"I have heard from a lot of my constituents and they are in favor of it. I have not had anyone opposed to it," Turner said. "I think it has a good chance at passing."
Many sources credit Benjamin Franklin with being the first to suggest seasonal time change. However, the idea voiced by the American inventor and politician in 1784 can hardly be described as fundamental for the development of modern DST. After all, it did not even involve turning the clocks. In a letter to the editor of the Journal of Paris, which was entitled "An Economical Project for Diminishing the Cost of Light", Franklin simply suggested Parisians could economize candle usage by getting people out of bed earlier in the morning. What's more: Franklin meant it as a joke.
