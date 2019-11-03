Last week, Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes released a voter-turnout prediction for this Tuesday's General Election. It was both shocking and pathetic.
Grimes predicts that only about 31 percent of the 3,451,537 million registered voters in the Commonwealth will actually take the time to go to the polls.
"Based on current absentee voting, I believe turnout will be at or above the 2015 general election," Grimes said. "It's simply not OK that only a small portion of Kentuckians will possibly elect our next constitutional officers. Our democracy depends on people showing up to the polls to make their voices heard. I challenged all registered voters to get up, get out and get loud and exercise their right to vote on Tuesday."
In 2015, less than a million voters elected current Gov. Matt Bevin.
And I promise you that more than a third of the people in Kentucky have griped about his performance -- and the performance of other elected officials who slid into their slots due to a lousy turnout at the polls.
Well, guess what? If you didn't take the time to vote, then you really shouldn't have the right to whine about what's going on in your state -- or your city, county or nation.
If you don't plan to vote on Tuesday, our question is simply, why?
Do you just not care? If you've ever disagreed with an elected official's stance on an issue that effects you, don't you wish you HAD exercised your right to vote?
Is it because you don't know much about the candidates? We at the Commonwealth Journal encourage you to take a few minutes, read up on each candidate and educate yourself as much as possible over the next few days. We have run articles on each race over the past few weeks.
Maybe you just despise politics, and all the inane banter between politicians? We get it -- the television commercials border on the ridiculous. If you believed them all, both Republican Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear are both unfit to lead.
But we have a responsibility as citizens to participate in an activity stemming from a right that so many men and women have fought valiantly to protect. Do the research, listen to the candidates and their supporters and make an educated choice.
If you're unclear on what you are supposed to do on Tuesday, visit govoteky.com to view sample ballots and to find out where you vote. Visit elect.ky.gov for more information regarding elections. You can also view a sample ballot on Page A5 of today's Commonwealth Journal.
There's really no excuse for you not to have your voice heard.
Your vote matters. Our votes matter. Let's make sure Pulaski County is well-represented this Tuesday.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Michael McCleery, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Bill Mardis, Editor Emeritus; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising, Shirley Randall, Production and Chris Harris, Staff Writer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.