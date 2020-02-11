Three people were arrested during the overnight hours of Saturday night and Sunday morning on drug related charges.
Sonja R. Adams, 33, of Eubank; Clarence A. Lee, 32, of Louisville; and Samantha Lynne Koger, 34 of Somerset were taken into custody after a traffic stop on Ringgold Road led to a search of a Ringgold residence.
According to PCSO, Deputy Marcus Harrison assisted KSP Trooper Corey Jones on a traffic stop around 11:48 p.m. Saturday.
After detecting an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, law enforcement searched the 2010 Toyota Yaris and arrested Adams, who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Adams was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia-Delivering/Manufacturing, and first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine).
During the search, law enforcement reported they found a small bag of marijuana, plastic baggies, digital scales and around 5.53 grams of a substance suspected to be meth.
Information gathered at the traffic stop led to law enforcement obtaining a search warrant for a residence at 113 Ringgold Road.
Law enforcement arrived at the residence at 2 a.m. Sunday and located Lee and Koger.
Lee was reported to have been in possession of a backpack containing 10.7 grams of a substance suspected to be meth, 0.5 grams of heroin, a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, several empty baggies and two glass pipes containing suspected methamphetamine residue.
Lee was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia-Delivering/Manufacturing, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin) and first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth).
Koger was reportedly found in possession of 0.9 grams of suspected meth. She was charged with first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).
All three individuals are lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. The Narcotics Division of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.
