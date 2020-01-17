An attempt to serve warrants at a Somerset home Wednesday night resulted in the arrests of three individuals.
Trevor Neil Roy, 34, of Somerset; and Amy Renae Frazier, 33, of Somerset were both charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2 or more grams of methamphetamine) and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st offense - heroin).
David Allen Stephens, 32, of Somerset, has been charged with first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (2nd offense, methamphetamine).
According to arrest citations, the incident began with Pulaski County Constables Mike Wallace, Gary Baldock, Eric Strunk and Shane Haste were attempting to serve outstanding warrants on at least one individual at a residence on Lair Street. Upon arrival, Wallace reported that Roy had a box on his lap which he threw in a corner in an apparent attempt to hide the crystalline substance inside.
Wallace then applied for a search warrant that was executed -- uncovering some 40 grams of heroin, 30 grams of meth, digital scales, hundreds of small baggies and $282 in cash.
As Roy and Frazier share the residence, they were charged with trafficking. Both were served with warrants for failure to appear in court. Roy was additionally charged with first-degree Persistent Felony Offender and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Frazier was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest and third-degree Assault (Police/Probation Officer).
Stephens reportedly was present with "his arm tied off and loaded needle in his hand," according to the citation. As he stood, constables also observed a bag of crystal meth which had been under his leg. He is also being held on a parole violation.
All three were set to be arraigned this morning (Friday) in Pulaski District Court.
