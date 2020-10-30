Three-county motorcycle chase sends local man to prison for 10 years

A Science Hill man accused of leading police in three counties on a pursuit back in July has had his probation revoked.
Brandon Scott Steele, 33, of Wilson Ridge Road, was sentenced last week by Pulaski Circuit Judge Jerry Cox to 10 years covering four separate cases, involving drug possession charges, on which he'd initially been awarded five years probation last March.
Then on July 14, Steele was arrested following a pursuit that began on West Ky. 80 in Pulaski County, continued into Casey County and on into Russell County where he was stopped and taken into custody by Russell County Sheriff's deputies. Steele, who was operating a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was reportedly already wanted on four outstanding warrants from Pulaski Circuit Court -- three of which charge him with Violation of Probation while the remaining one charges him with Violation of Drug Court Conditions.
Steele was formally charged with violating his probation on August 4 and Judge Cox issued the order revoking his probation on October 22.
At press time, Steele remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.