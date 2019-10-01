A Jefferson County man wanted on several warrants was arrested this weekend along with his reported girlfriend in Pulaski County.
Leslie W. Jester Jr., 33, has been charged locally with Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine, 2nd offense), Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin, 2nd offense), and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Those charges stem from an investigation that began this past weekend when District 5 Constable Mike Wallace received a tip that a fugitive wanted in Louisville was staying at the Red Roof Inn here in Somerset.
Upon further investigation, Constable Wallace was able to determine that the man, Jester, was staying with 32-year-old Ashlee G. Morrow of Somerset. The constable applied for a search warrant. Once granted, he executed the warrant just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning with fellow constables Eric Strunk, Gary Baldock and Shane Haste.
According to Wallace, as the constables were making entry into the motel room, Jester "grabbed something up and ran to the bathroom." Morrow's arrest citation indicates that she wouldn't open the door while her "boyfriend flushed most of the drugs down the toilet."
"A later statement from Ashlee Morrow confirmed Mr. Jester poured the heroin and meth down the toilet and flushed it as we were entering the room," Constable Wallace stated.
The constables found during their search a loaded firearm, plastic baggies (including one with a gray substance suspected to be over three grams of heroin), black tar heroin, crystal meth, needles, digital scales and $112.
In addition to the Pulaski charges, Jester was served with Fleming County warrants charging him with second-degree Robbery, fourth-degree Assault, Theft By Unlawful Taking (Building), two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking (Auto) and aggravated Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. He was also served with warrants from Jefferson County for first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (meth) and first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (heroin).
Morrow was also arrested and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (meth, 1st offense), Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin, 1st offense), and second-degree Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension.
Another man on scene was determined to need medical treatment and was cited to court upon the approval of Pulaski District Judge Scott Lawless.
Jester and Morrow were arraigned on Monday, pleading not guilty to all local charges. They are both isscheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
"Pulaski County Constables want to thank the public for all their drug tips," Wallace stated. "The hard work is paying off."
