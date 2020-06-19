A Science Hill man was arrested Thursday on multiple drug-trafficking charges following an investigation into the local drug trade.
Jordan Ray Dick, 28, was lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center on three counts of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (first offense. Each pertained to a different illegal drug -- fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division launched its investigation after receiving several tips on Dick. Following a traffic stop on Thursday, detectives were advised that he was selling heroin from the Quality Inn in Somerset. During a subsequent search of his hotel room, they located baggies -- each of which contained, according to field testing, just over 10 grams of fentanyl, just over two grams of suspected heroin and over two grams of cocaine. Also found were a suspected Hydrocodone tablet, a baggie of suspected marijuana and $3,000 in cash.
Dick is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Pulaski District Court.
PCSO Det. Matt Bryant is leading the investigation with assistance from Lieutenant Daryl Kegley, Dep. Trent Massey and the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force.
Sheriff Speck encourages anyone with information about drug activity or any crime to contact PCSO at 606-678-5145. Tips may also be left anonymously at www.pulaskisheriff.com.
