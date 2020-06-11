I've heard this more than a few times over the past several weeks: "I shouldn't have to apologize for being white."
I don't think anyone is asking that of any of us.
But I do believe white Americans need to better understand what our black friends and neighbors go through on a daily basis.
I have never felt like I was singled out and suspected of wrong-doing because of the color of my skin. I don't feel self-conscious about pulling the hood of my jacket over my head when it's cold because I might look "suspicious."
I've never walked down the aisle of a store looking for hair products only to find them marginalized in a small "ethnic product" display.
I've never had to struggle to find a doll for my child that looks the way she looks -- or buying children's books with people who are white.
I've never turned on the TV and thought -- "That family doesn't look like mine."
Here are some uncomfortable truths:
• White people are less likely to be followed, interrogated or searched by law enforcement because they look "suspicious."
• White people's skin tone will not be a reason people hesitate to trust their credit or financial responsibility.
• If white people are accused of a crime, they are less likely to be presumed guilty and less likely to be sentenced to death.
I was pulled over for getting into some mischief in my car back when I was young and stupid. I never worried about being beaten up or killed.
These are things we take for granted. It's normal for us. But it does, indeed, make us privileged.
Our sister newspaper, The Richmond Register, did a story last weekend about Madison County Deputy Sheriff Russell Glover -- a black man from Harlem who made his way into the law enforcement profession in central Kentucky.
"I am sure every black man in America has one or two stories to tell about how they were targeted," Glover said.
Glover is a police veteran who loves to protect and serve his community. But he also knows the system has flaws -- flaws that can be seen by all when black men die at the hands of law enforcement. The recent death of George Floyd is a prime example.
"(Police brutality against blacks) has been going on forever, let's make that clear, it has been going on forever…The only difference now is people have cell phones and they are recording it," Glover said. "I am tired of it, I am hurt, and hurt for families and these communities. I don't know when it's going to stop or if it is ever going to stop, but I know this is the time we need to address this and come together and unite."
But how can we unite if many white Americans don't recognize there is a problem?
I'm a working stiff like many of you are. I was not born with a silver spoon in my mouth and I haven't had a lot of things handed to me.
But I do recognize that despite the "normal" hardships, I am indeed privileged.
White privilege doesn't mean your life hasn't been hard -- it just means your life hasn't been hard because of the color of your skin.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
