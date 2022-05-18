Just like four years ago, three candidates were vying for the chance to lead Pulaski County but Tuesday's unofficial results in the Republican Primary couldn't have been more different.
In 2018, local builder Marshall Todd came in as a close runner-up to incumbent County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley. This time he ran away with 60 percent of the vote.
Todd outpolled Kelley 8,142 votes to 3,603. Political newcomer Shirlene Epperson Taylor came in third with 1,150 votes.
With no Democrats running, the race is most likely decided once the results are certified by the Kentucky Secretary of State's Office.
"We've had a great night," Todd said from his victory celebration at Suits Us Farm. "I'm very humbled that the voters selected me this overpoweringly; it looks better than two to one. It's beyond belief for me."
The presumed county judge-elect said the numbers were such that he and his supporters consider his victory "almost a mandate" to move the county forward.
"It's been a long, hard trail and it's really hard to beat an incumbent like that, but I appreciate all the voters and all our workers. We really had a good team put together that got our message out."
Todd continued that the message was all about having a "good, open, honest government" that focuses on leadership, transparency and accountability. He added that while campaigning, the message he heard from potential voters on the campaign trail was that they were ready for a change.
While Todd said he wasn't ready to make any major announcements Tuesday night, he said that he would be assembling a transition team to help him assume office in 228 days.
"We're going to take a few day off and regroup and plan our strategy going forward," Todd said. "…I'm still very open on a deputy judge. It's a very important job but I'm not looking at anyone in particular right now."
In fact, Todd continued that he may not choose a deputy judge until after he's in office.
"I may get in and see what all needs to be done," he said, adding that he does plan to select an advisory committee "with some very important people of all opinions, not just my opinion.…I look for some very good changes going forward."
While he readily conceded his electoral defeat Tuesday, Judge Kelley maintained that his administration is moving the county forward.
"I'm just glad to have served," he said, "and I know that my county is better than when we began."
Judge Kelley added that his administration still has seven months to accomplish some of what had been in the works.
"Then we'll hand it over to Marshall and hopefully he'll be able to keep the progress going," Kelley said. "I've always loved my county and I want the best for it."
Though Kelley admitted to being "a little disappointed" in the election results, he was philosophical about the voters' decision.
"I told people we were either going to win big or lose big," he said. "It wasn't going to be close."
Kelley attributed the loss in part to historic precedent -- asserting that no county judge in the history of Pulaski County had been elected to a third term.
"I'm proud of what we've done," he said. "We've made our county better, and I can rest my head knowing that."
For her part, Shirlene Epperson Taylor felt proud in running a strong race as the rare female candidate. She had retired last June as the Lake Cumberland Area Development District's Cumberlands Workforce Business Liaison and threw her hat in the ring in January in hopes of bringing her workforce experience to county government.
"It was just a little bit different from what I thought it would be," Taylor said of the campaign. "It's hard to go up against big money and people who've run three times.…but I think I've done well, considering it's my first time [running for office]."
Taylor went on to say that she doesn't know what the future holds for her beyond enjoying her retirement.
"I want to thank all of those that did support me," she continued, "and I'm very happy about it because I love this community and want to the best for them.…I've run a clean race and stayed positive. That's what I wanted to do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.