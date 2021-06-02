Tomlinson is new LCDHD director

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) has a new leader.
In a special-called meeting held Tuesday afternoon, the Lake Cumberland District Board of Health voted to hire Amy Tomlinson as the agency's next Executive Director.
Tomlinson will be succeeding Shawn Crabtree, who announced last month that he'd be retiring April 1 after 20 years as head of the health department.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley chairs the health board and also led the search committee that also included Adair County Judge Gayle Cowan, Dr. Richard Miles, Dr. Marlene Richardson and Dr. Hossein Fallahzadeh.
"It's not easy to fill Shawn's shoes," Kelley said, adding that the board is proud of where Crabtree has taken the district during his tenure.
Judge Kelley noted that seven applicants qualified for interviews, which narrowed the field to two candidates. After the second round of interviews, the search committee was unanimous in recommending Tomlinson. The 18 board members present during the Zoom meeting Tuesday all approved her appointment on a motion by Cumberland County Judge John Phelps Jr.
"Amy will be a great leader for our District Health Department," Kelley said. "She has great credentials, much experience, and knows our district inside and out. We have arguably the best District Health Department in the Commonwealth, and the continuity that Amy will bring is refreshing to me as a board member and as County Judge-Executive."
Tomlinson, a native of Ferguson, earned both her bachelor's degree in Community Health and master's degree in Public Health (2008) from Western Kentucky University. Growing up, she knew she wanted to work in healthcare and considered pursuing a pre-med or nursing path before turning her attention to public health.
"I realized more impact could be made on the prevention side of things rather than the treatment side," Tomlinson explained. "Preventing people from getting sick in the first place by making better choices about their health…that always intrigued me, and I wanted to go more into education -- for people to be better informed and make better decisions on their health."
Tomlinson joined Lake Cumberland District Health Department in October 2004 after seven years with the University of Kentucky in the Kentucky Injury Prevention Program as a Regional Injury Prevention Specialist. She covered the southeastern part of the state, including all 10 counties of the Lake Cumberland region -- Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary, Pulaski, Russell, Taylor and Wayne --as well as Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell and Rockcastle counties.
Serving as LCDHD's Public Information Officer, Tomlinson joined the preparedness team in October of 2011 and then the executive staff as Public Health Preparedness Manager just two years later. She has also been part of the small command team charged with regional COVID-19 response and has represented Kentucky with the National Association of City and County Health Officials as part of their Surge Management Workgroup.
Tomlinson pursued her master's degree with the idea of applying for the directorship someday. In addition to making a difference in the lives of the district's 200,000 residents, Tomlinson also wants to make a difference for health department staff.
"I've worked with these people for year and years," she said. "I care very deeply about our staff and wanted to make sure they had a good leader moving forward -- someone that understands them and would help guide the agency in the right direction. Mr. Crabtree has done a phenomenal job anticipating some of the changes over the last few years with program modifications and budget cuts."
In praying about her decision to apply, Tomlinson kept coming back to the Biblical verse "for such a time as this" (Esther 4:14). She would like to continue Crabtree's work to further LCDHD's progress as well as restore the agency's public persona.
"With COVID, we've all been pushed aside by not being about to network the way that we should," she noted. "I want to take on the challenge and give it all I've got. [Being selected to lead the health department] is the biggest honor of my life, without a doubt."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.