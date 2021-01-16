Last year overall may have gone to the dogs but 2021 is starting on a high note for two local pooches who get to put their best paws forward on the national stage.
Brandi, a six-year-old Redbone Coonhound, and Bode, an 18-month Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, can be seen this Sunday afternoon on your local ABC station as competitors in the American Kennel Club (AKC) National Championship.
Brandi is owned and handled by Cole Vanover and Kristin Lawless of Lost Heritage Hounds right here in Somerset. She is registered as Grand Champion Gold My She Dances Like Uma Thurman. A veteran show dog, Brandi has won Best of Breed four out of five trips to the AKC show as well as being a previous breed winner at Westminster and placing in the group at the Louisville Kennel Club Dog Show in 2019.
"She's actually the top-winning Redbone Coonhound of all time," Vanover said, adding that Brandi has won multiple Best in Show titles and was among the Top 20 hounds in the country in both 2018 and 2019. "We've campaigned her all over the country.
"She's really the sweetest dog," he continued. "I wish everybody that saw her show could actually just see her around the house.…She's got this pleading expression like when she looks at you, you want to give her the farm."
Brandi may need that farm soon, as Vanover noted that she's currently expecting a litter of puppies who may also grow up into champions.
Vanover got into dogs as a child while coon hunting with his grandfather Johnny Vanover Jr. He began showing dogs at the age of 12 with Treeing Walker Coonhounds and came to acquire Brandi after a friend asked him to show her four years ago.
"I've been showing her since she was two years old," Vanover said. "She did very well her first day in the ring. She placed in a group her first day in the ring of her show career, which is very uncommon for any dog."
After meeting Lawless, the couple purchased Brandi from the people Vanover had been showing her for. While Lawless is a professional all-breed handler, Vanover works as an oncology pharmacy sales representative.
"I love moving the breed forward," Lawless said of why she chose her career, "breeding puppies that will make great pets and family dogs as well as doing what they were bred to do."
Vanover and Lawless recently moved to Somerset from Louisville.
"We were just looking to get out of the city," Vanover said, adding they already had friends here and really fell in love with the area after attending the Moonlight Festival. "We liked the feel. It's got a small town feel…very hospitable."
One of those friends is Katy Wilson, an optometrist who also moonlights as a dog trainer. She and Lawless partnered in launching Bode's show career.
The retriever nows lives in Colorado with his co-owner and handler, Laura Griffin, but was bred and raised in Somerset through Lawless' FoxBrooke Tollers and Wilson's TruBlue Tollers. Lawless and Wilson have collaborated since 2015.
"It's always been a passion of mine to train dogs and try to produce the healthiest possible with the best temperament," Dr. Wilson said.
According to Lawless, Bode won AKC's Best of Breed out of 30 tollers in Orlando -- his first trip to the national championship. He is registered as Grand Champion FoxBrooke's The Mountains Are Calling.
"With COVID and him being so young, he hasn't been shown much," Lawless said. "He's a very young, green dog so it was a really impressive win for him.
"He's the whole package," she continued. "He's very close to the breed standard and has a great temperament. He's very well trained."
In terms of Bode's proximity to the standard, Dr. Wilson noted his face and build as well as his thick coat. "It's the correct color with the correct markings," she said.
Lawless noted that tollers are duck hunters that are one of the only breeds that can lure and retrieve the birds -- making them great dual-purpose companions.
Vanover and Lawless also had two Treeing Walker Coonhounds compete at the show and just missing the final day of competition.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's show didn't have spectators at any of the events filmed last month at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. There were also numerous safety requirements in place -- including the wearing of face coverings, temperature checks, social distancing, a show & go policy and sanitizing stations.
The AKC National Championship is the largest dog show in North America with more than 4,000 dogs entered in Conformation from 49 states and Washington, DC as well as seven countries -- competing for a total of more than $150,000 in prize money distributed across various titles and events.
If you miss the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin® this weekend on ABC, check local listings for rebroadcasts on ESPN television channels, Nat Geo WILD and AKC.tv.
